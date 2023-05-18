Wait! Washington Post’s Bump Makes the Last Pitch for Russian Collusion

Shortly before the release of the Durham report, I wrote about the concern that we have a de facto state media in the United States. The column explored the pattern of false claims replicated across media platforms in the last four years. Then the Report was released and the media seemed intent to prove the point. However, even in this determined group, the Washington Post (which won the Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the Russian collusion) set a new level of denial with a column by Philip Bump.
Bump has long been controversial for his role in pushing some of the false claims discussed in prior columns. Some of those are worth noting briefly because they share common elements to his most recent column.
For example, Bump was one of those who made the false claims that Attorney General Bill Barr cleared Lafayette Park for a photo op for Trump. He also claimed that Barr lied in his denial of the use of tear gas by federal agents. Bump wrote the Washington Post column titled “Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dishonest Defense of Clearing of Lafayette Square.” Not only did the Post refer to the “debunked claim” that no tear gas was used by the federal government, but goes on to state:
“It is the job of the media to tell the truth. The truth is that Barr’s arguments about the events of last Monday collapse under scrutiny and that his flat assertion that there was no link between clearing the square and Trump’s photo op should be treated with the same skepticism that his claims about the use of tear gas earns.”
It turns out that both assertions were true. Bump and others were pushing a conspiracy theory and exhibited little interested in confirming the facts. (I testified in Congress not long after the clearing of the area and stated that the conspiracy theory was already contradicted by the available evidence).
Indeed, the falsity of the photo op claim was evident within a day of the clearing. When various investigations disproved his earlier allegations, Bump wrote a rather bizarre spin on the controversy where he grudgingly acknowledged the evidence supporting Barr on the park clearing while entirely ignoring his prior accusations on the the tear gas controversy.
Bump also slammed Trump for claiming that his campaign was spied on by the FBI under the Obama Administration. (Trump used the term “wiretapping” which is a rather dated term for surveillance). Bump again guffawed at the suggestion. Later it was shown that the surveillance did target both the campaign and campaign associates.
Bump also pushed the Russian collusion story and slammed the New York Post for its now proven Hunter Biden laptop story. He was also there for the Democrats when he wrote a column titled “Why the Trump Tower meeting may have violated the law — and the Steele dossier likely didn’t.” Of course, nothing came from the Trump Tower meeting because there was no cognizable crime.
In 2021, when media organizations were finally admitting that the laptop was authentic, Bump was still declaring that it was a “conspiracy theory.” Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Bump continued to suggest that “the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence.”
Bump often seems content that most readers will not go much beyond the headline. For example, when Trump slammed the top 20 most dangerous cities as being Democratic-run, Bump announced it was false in a column titled “Trump keeps claiming that the most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats. They aren’t.” However, his statistics showed that on a per capita data, none of the 20 most violent cities were run by Republicans. On a straight crime rate comparison, only one city was run by a Republican (Jacksonville, Fla.). Seventeen of the 20 cities were run by Democrats (two had independent mayors).
Anticipating the obvious response, Bump wrote that “Trump would no doubt shrug at that detail… that his assertion was only slightly wrong.” Well, yeah.
Given that history, many of us were waiting for Bump’s spin after years of pushing these collusion claims. He did not disappoint.
Yesterday, the New York Post ran a column by me that was used as the theme for the cover.
Bump again declared two parts of the column to be false and again proceeded to prove that they were not.
Bump declares:
‘The report details how the Russian collusion conspiracy was invented by Clinton operatives and put into the now-infamous Steele dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign,’ Turley writes, incorrectly. At another point, he writes that “President Barack Obama and his national security team were briefed on how ‘a trusted foreign source’ revealed ‘a Clinton campaign plan to vilify Trump by tying him to Vladimir Putin so as to divert attention from her own concerns relating to her use of a private email server.’ It then happened a few days later.” That is also incorrect.”
Let’s start with the second claim. Bump says that it is untrue that Obama was briefed on the Clinton campaign plan. Notably, in the long time line that follows, Bump never shows how the statement is false. Indeed, he admits that on “Russian intelligence obtained by the U.S. government indicates that Clinton’s campaign decided to ‘vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.’”
Note Bump does not deny the briefing occurred. Indeed, the line is based on the Durham report and the briefing was previously reported by media. Rather, he later reveals that he is just objecting because the Clinton people would not confirm the intelligence report. He writes:
“That allegation remains unconfirmed to this day despite Durham questioning Clinton staffers about it. Clinton herself told Durham that the claim — sourced to Russia, which Durham describes as a “trusted foreign source” — “looked like Russian disinformation to me; they’re very good at it, you know.”
So Bump is citing Clinton whose campaign funded the dossier, hid the funding in its legal budget, denied its role to reporters, and actively pushed not one but two false claims with the FBI.
Bump then adds, bizarrely, that “it’s strange to argue both that the Clinton campaign explicitly sought to dig up dirt linking Trump to Russia, leading to Steele’s work in June, and that it wasn’t until late July that they decided to make this a core strategy. The latter undermines the former.” I will leave that to you to figure out.
Now on to the main event. Bump says it is false that “The report details how the Russian collusion conspiracy was invented by Clinton operatives and put into the now-infamous Steele dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign.”
Once again, when you get to his proof, it is not there. He does not defend the actual allegations in the dossier that Durham demolishes in his Report. He only suggests that others may have invented or pushed their own conspiracy theories a couple weeks earlier.
Bump curiously starts the relevant timeline in June 2016 and emphasizes that the Clinton campaign did not make the collusion effort a “core strategy” until July. That formal decision is used rather than the earlier dates when Fusion was hired and the research funded by the campaign. Durham details how Fusion approached Steele in May 2016 to do the work.
Bump details how figures like Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook were raising Russian concerns as proof that the Russian collusion allegations were not just the work of the campaign.
Citing the Clinton campaign manager as evidence that others were raising the concerns is largely compelling. It also does not alter the fact that the campaign’s dossier manufactured false allegations that were then fed to the government and media.
In reality, there were earlier concerns by the government with regard to Carter Page being targeted by the Russians. However, Durham notes that those concerns in March 2016 over Page were not because they believed that he was an asset. Rather American intelligence “was concerned about the Russians reaching out to Page” and found that Page was not “receptive to the recruitment efforts.”
What Bump does not address are the findings in both the Inspector General and Durham reports that the Clinton campaign actively pushed the false claims into the FBI and into the media. The dossier would be used in the FISA court and former FBI Director James Comey would even continue reference the false “tee-tape” claim from the report in 2018. The dossier would also be cited for years as “corroborated” and reliable by the media as well as Democratic members of Congress.
What is clear is that Clinton efforts were sufficiently pronounced by July 2016 that former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s alleged “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” The Russian investigation was launched days after this briefing.
Pointing out that there were others raising Russian contacts in the weeks before does not alter the role of the Clinton campaign in fostering the false collusion and Alfa Bank allegations as a political hit job. Bump also does not address how the campaign hid the funding and lied to reporters about its role.
However, Bump saved the best for last. After telling readers that there was nothing to see here, he further assured them that
“there’s an alternative way to consider the Russia probe: that Russia hoped Trump would win, that Trump was happy to have their help and that federal counterintelligence officials saw that as problematic.
Call it Russian Collusion 2.0. In other words, as with his take on the Hunter Biden laptop, Bump is still arguing that it was the Russians after all.
There is another possibility.
As Bump wrote when he was falsely accusing Barr, “it is the job of the media to tell the truth.” This would be a good time to start.
“The Russian investigation was launched days after this briefing.”
JT leaves out the fact that in the meantime Wikileaks dumped the hacked DNC emails, and Australia contacted the US to let us know that Trump campaign worked George Papadopoulos had told them that Russia suggested they could help Trump with an anonymous release of info that would hurt Clinton.
From Durham’s report: Crossfire Hurricane was opened with the predicate that “‘Mr[.] Papadopoulos … suggested [to Australian diplomats that] the Trump team had received some kind of suggestion from Russia that it could assist this process [of Trump winning the election] with the anonymous release of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Mrs[.] Clinton (and President Obama).’ … The Australian diplomats would later inform the FBI, and subsequently the Office, that the impetus for passing the Paragraph Five information in late-July was the public release by WikiLeaks (on July 22, 2016) of email communications that had been hacked from the DNC servers. … The Paragraph Five information, however, was the sole basis cited by the FBI for opening a full investigation into individuals associated with the ongoing Trump campaign.”
Even Durham says it would have been a “sensible step” to open Crossfire Hurricane as a preliminary investigation.
But this is inconvenient to JT’s argument, so he just omits it.
Rush saw this years ago when he started referring to the MSM as the “state-controlled media.” Now we know a variation on that theme is also accurate: the deep-state-controlled media.
MR. Turley, do not the documented events of the last several years prove that a coup d’état was undertaken to prevent the election of and subsequently overthrow the legitimate government of Donald Trump? If so, what can be done? If not, please explain. Thanks.
Donald Trump and his minions attempted to prevent t the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. He list the 2020 election by more than 7 million votes.
“nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle.”
Thomas Jefferson to John Norvell, June 11, 1807
Another reasoned, reasonable analysis and comment by Mr. Turley. Is there anyone better at this stuff?
Why does it seem that the First Amendment attorney wants to control the content of a private media company? Why doesn’t he just make his own newspaper with content that he likes?
He is practicing what he preaches, namely: the answer to bad speech is more speech, not censorship. He never calls for censorship, but he does criticize people for lying.
Russian collusion shenanigans, Hunter Biden et al shenanigans, drag queens all the time everywhere, AI and the rise of the machines, money concerns, brouhaha all over the place….
There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home…
https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/18/style/minnesota-theft-wizard-of-oz-ruby-red-slippers/index.html
Disinformation, thy name is Philip Bump and thy vehicle is the WaPoop.
There are kooks everywhere but the fact that a newspaper as prominent as WaPo would allow such propaganda to be published is a sign of a much greater problem. None of this is new so while it isn’t surprising, it continues to be soul crushing to know our foundation is in the final stages of destruction. The uniparty must fall.
They are “state media” indeed. To paraphrase Hillary, it’s a vast left-wing totalitarian conspiracy, and it’s being funded by someone or some group.
We should not think that Mr. Bump is the only dishonest character at the Washington Post. See the following article about Jeff Stein, a WP reporter, who “quoted” Sen Fetterman’s remarks at a hearing this week. It turns out he quoted a written text given to him by Fetterman’s staff, rather than the actual words uttered by Fetterman at the hearing. The former was a snarky, but coherent, hit on Republicans. The latter was an incoherent mishmash from someone with obvious brain damage. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/05/17/washington-post-reporter-caught-quoting-john-fettermans-prepared-remarks-not-actual-statements/
Bump understands the landscape and is taking full advantage of it. Here’s the synopsis of his tedtalk:
“Misinformation isn’t a result of social media. Social media is the accelerant that created chaos in the wake of a collapse in institutional confidence. President Trump is the highest-profile spreader of misinformation, but he embraced and stoked misinformation and misinformation systems that already existed, rather than creating the problem. In part, this is a function of the decline in authority. Once upon a time, people’s understanding of the world was more carefully bounded by news outlets and political leaders. The collapse in trust in those institutions coupled with a social media sphere where you can always find someone who agrees with you has led to the growth of misinformation broadly – but, more problematically, an actual marketplace for falsehoods in the media and in politics.”
If I’m reading that correctly, it appears that once upon a time Bump was able to shove BS down your throat without much (non-curated) competition, but now he competes in a free marketplace of lies and misinformation Strange that Bump (is that a real name?) hasn’t been hassled by US intelligence agencies, his editors, most in the press, or his readers (for whom he shows nothing but contempt) for contributing to the bloated market of BS.
The only question remaining about Bump is who was he before 2012 and where does he get his Frequent Bullcrap Information, Can I Assume he’s being paid?
Mr Turley. Welcome to reality. A ton of really bad stuff would not have happened if the MSM had actually done their job. From wars to pedos and young girls lives have been destroyed by the MSM looking the other way. When the most vulnerable needed them most. If the war mongers would have been called out over Iraq millions of lives would have been changed either by breathing or not fleeing for their lives. Do you think a coincidence Obama stuck his nose in Ukraine back in 14 to now Joe flushing a couple hundred billion into Ukraine with no receipts is a coincidence. Big Pharma spending billions on ads to keep billions coming back for a vaccine that you need all kinds of shots that doesnt do the job as advertised. Doing huge harm to the younger generation. Excess death happening all o ver the world with 0 reporting by MSM. How anyone can turn a blind eye to the Bioden crfime family destroying the country with letting millions roll across the border illegally. No reporting and not efven beating the R’s up for not impeaching these fools. The harm done by MSM is destroying the country…………..
It’s not only that the MSM are profuse liars, they are actually EVIL! And they continue to be lowlife, lying degenerates on every issue. The amount of harm they’ve caused, is incalculable. And unforgivable! That people so easily believe them, is disturbing in the extreme. It’s nothing short of Sedition.
It becomes clearer by the day that the Media has been infiltrated by Lunatics in a large number. Where did they all come from? Check the college campus for the origins……….
This is the stuff of Meta Universe world. No need for reality here. Maybe Bump could wring a last Pulitzer from this before the fairy tale collapses for good.