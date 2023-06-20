YouTube Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

YouTube has continued its censorship of those with opposing positions on Covid 19 and vaccines. This week it prevented users from hearing the views of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Despite Kennedy running on the failures of the pandemic response, YouTube will not allow users to hear what it considers harmful thoughts.
On Sunday, both Kennedy and podcast host Jordan Peterson tweeted that they were the latest to be censored by the company. Kennedy tweeted: “What do you think… Should social media platforms censor presidential candidates? My conversation with [Peterson] was deleted by [YouTube].”
He added: “Luckily you can watch it here on [Twitter] (thank you [Elon Musk]).”
The incident shows why many on the left continue an unrelenting attack on Musk and Twitter. Musk eliminated most of the company’s censorship system and, despite a few censorship controversies, the site is now the most open social media site among the major companies.
A Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital YouTube “removed a video from the Jordan Peterson channel for violating YouTube’s general vaccine misinformation policy, which prohibits content that alleges that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities.”
Rather than allow experts and others to debate that question, Google and YouTube will not allow the debate to occur. It is consistent with calls from Democratic leaders for dissenting voices to be removed on subjects ranging from Covid to gender identity to climate control.
We have been discussing efforts by figures like Hillary Clinton to enlist European countries to force Twitter to restore censorship rules. Unable to rely on corporate censorship or convince users to embrace censorship, Clinton and others are resorting to good old-fashioned state censorship, even asking other countries to censor the speech of American citizens.
President Joe Biden has at times acted as a virtual censor-in-chief, denouncing social-media companies for “killing people” by not censoring enough. Recently, he expressed doubt that the public can “know the truth” without such censorship by “editors” in Big Tech. There is growing evidence of long-suspected back channels between government and Democratic political figures and Big Tech. Some of those contacts were recently confirmed but Congress again refused to investigate.
For years, scientists faced censorship for even raising the lab theory as a possible explanation for the virus. Their reputations and careers were shredded by a media flash mob. The Washington Post declared this a “debunked” coronavirus “conspiracy theory.” The New York Times’ Science and Health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli was calling any mention of the lab theory “racist.”
When a Chinese researcher told Fox News that this was man-made, the network was attacked and the left-leaning PolitiFact slammed her with a “pants on fire rating.”
The mask mandate and other pandemic measures like the closing of schools are now cited as fueling emotional and developmental problems in children. The closing of schools and businesses was challenged by some critics as unnecessary. Many of those critics were also censored. It now appears that they may have been right. Many countries did not close schools and did not experience increases in Covid. However, we are now facing alarming drops in testing scores and alarming rises in medical illness among the young.
The point is only that there were countervailing indicators on mask efficacy and a basis to question the mandates. Yet, there was no real debate because of the censorship supported by many Democratic leaders in social media. To question such mandates was declared a public health threat and what the WHO called our “infodemic.”
A lawsuit was filed by Missouri and Louisiana and joined by leading experts, including Drs. Jayanta Bhattacharya (Stanford University) and Martin Kulldorff (Harvard University). Bhattacharya previously objected to the suspension of Dr. Clare Craig after she raised concerns about Pfizer trial documents. Those doctors were the co-authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated for a more focused Covid response that targeted the most vulnerable population rather than widespread lockdowns and mandates. Many are now questioning the efficacy and cost of the massive lockdown as well as the real value of masks and the rejection of natural immunities as an alternative to vaccination. Yet, these experts and others were attacked for such views just a year ago. Some found themselves censored on social media for challenging claims of Dr. Fauci and others.
The media has quietly acknowledged the science questioning mask efficacy and school closures without addressing its own role in attacking those who raised these objections.
Yet, the censorship continues to the point that even a presidential candidate is now being silenced on social media.
The censorship of Kennedy is a national disgrace. Despite the proven legitimacy of prior censorship of viewpoints like the lab theory and natural immunities, Google continues to silence those with opposing views.
YouTube is signaling that this election will be another exercise in corporate approved messaging and ideas.
If you want to use YouTube, you will now have to engage in self-censorship, eliminating views that Google disagrees with. You may be able to “Broadcast Yourself” but you must first “Censor Yourself” . . . or YouTube will do it for you.
39 thoughts on “YouTube Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr.”
The Left’s obsession with a benign common cold virus to healthy people would be laughable if not for the evidenced based data they ignore: the number 1 medical problem globally is obesity. If the NIH, CDC, FDA, et al had launched an aggressive, in your face, national health campaign against obesity, much like they did against cigarette smoking, billions of lives globally would have been, would now and would be impacted positively.
The reason why the Federal government has failed to launch such a life saving health campaign is because they have capitulated to emotional handwringing. Time and again, the Left shows they have no love, regard or respect for evidenced based data. Forget COVID the virus. Focus on obesity. Only then will atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and many other pathologies like many cancers, infectious diseases and COVID deaths, will be reduced. Until then, their COVID grandstanding is smoke and mirrors for their love of power and censoring evidenced based data on our number 1 urgent health crisis: obesity
Ultimately, hypertrophic white adipose tissue (WAT) growth and expansion restrict the ability of oxygen to diffuse from the capillaries into the adipocytes.77 This hypoxia constitutes a biologic red alert for the cells, altering the expression of more than 1000 genes and triggering a series of interconnected responses that ultimately lead to local resistance to both insulin and adrenergic signaling, increased inflammation, and cellular damage. Failure of the adipose tissue to continue expanding leads to overflow and subsequent deposition of triglycerides throughout the body, with ectopic accumulation in the liver and skeletal muscle. The extent of this lipotoxicity is an important determinant of the development of metabolic dysregulation, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.79
This milieu leads to immune-system dysfunction and is thought to contribute to increased morbidity and mortality from infectious disease, currently highlighted by the worrisome epidemiologic reports about people with obesity and coronavirus disease 2019. 80 Obesity is also associated with an increased risk of many types of cancer, including cancer of the breast, uterus, ovary, esophagus, stomach, colon or rectum, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, kidney, thyroid, and meninges, as well as multiple myeloma, 81…
Cypess AM. Reassessing Human Adipose Tissue. N Engl J Med. 2022 Feb 24;386(8):768-779. doi: 10.1056/NEJMra2032804. PMID: 35196429.
NB: RFK Jr is a nut job regarding vaccines
Without taking a position about Covid vaccines one way or another, the anti-Vaxers enable the censorship by not illustrating the specific clinical studies that support their arguments. Instead, they reference supposedly relevant articles only anecdotally, not scientifically. If RFK had armed himself with specific references of validated scientific papers and visually highlighted the relevant conclusions and statistics that supported his arguments, how could YouTube then have banned the video?
The take-away for challengers of Covid orthodoxy is to show the supporting specific documentation, show the abstract, show the data, show the results and show the inferential conclusions. Put everything up on a screen. Let the science speak for itself.
I do not agree with RFK’s assessments on many things but the COVID Vax- hysterics claims are afraid to debate RFK because everything said about Covid vax risks is true and everything the Vax-hysterics said has been proven false. The Vax-hysterics forced an unproven medical intervention on children and on people who didn’t need it. The data clearly indicates the harm caused by the Vax-hysterics harmed people under age 25 far more than Covid did.
The truth is no one is willing to to debate RFK because they are afraid of the truth, as illustrated by Rogan’s challenge and the weaselly doctor who’s afraid to debate. If he though he’d win the debate and show RFK to be wrong, he would eagerly debate. But when you know your position of 2 years has shown you to be wrong and a weak critical thinker you just say no and hope the population has been so brainwashed that they’ll never question. Of course only those who bend to everything they read in the Press are brainwashed.
Actually “Science” has been afraid to speak for itself because so many of the Covid Vax-pushers’ claims were un-true. That’s why Rogan’s challenge was unattended by the doctors who lied about Covid.
There was never any “science” in vaccinating healthy people with a vax that had been tested for 18 months when most vaccines get between 10-15 years of testing.
There was never any “science” in vaxing young men and women who SCIENCE showed had more adverse effects from the vax than from COVID.
There was never any “science” in vaxing people who had natural immunity.
There was never any “science” in saying that the vax would stop transmission when it didn’t.
If you believed all of the false and now disproven “Science” of Fauci et al, you have more proven the ease of brainwashing.
Rad, so you require documentation for RFK and skeptics but not for the statists that said vaccines would stop spread, prevent getting sick etc etc? Why censor one side, the side paid by drug companies?
AND I AM PRETTY PRO VAX! I’ve gotten 5 shots, albeit with more and more skepticism, but I don’t want you deciding what’s allowed.
Re: “Rad, so you require documentation for RFK and skeptics but not for the statists that said vaccines would stop spread, prevent getting sick etc etc? Why censor one side, the side paid by drug companies?”
I don’t require anything. My point is that if RFK wants to insulate himself from censorship, he must provide specific supporting documentation when he makes his case in public. When RFK speaks, the invitation is for him to offer up compelling evidence to support his case. That he and others do not do that is unfortunate. It is also the obligation of the interviewer to press the advocates both pro and con to produce and illustrate supporting documentation. That is the nature of objective scientific inquiry. Like RFK, the “statists” should not be censored. However, claims made by the statists without compelling supporting evidence should also be challenged by their interviewers as mere opinion.
That the media figures on both sides do not press the advocates on both sides with equal skepticism illustrates that most media vehicles are fronts for specific ideological ghettos. Which is a shame…
Thanks for the post, Mr Putin.
The reason RFK jr. gets censored with his views on vaccination is his willingness to back his position with really sketchy science. Covid got politicized by trump. It lead to hundreds of thousands of needless deaths. There is rampant misunderstanding of covid vaccines and, honestly, the practice of vaccination in general. The truth is, during the course of any one day, it’s easy to consume much more harmful substances from your diet.
So you are in agreement to censor him on your assessment of sketchy science. Science is never settled especially in terms of experimental vaccines. We needed more debates on Covid-19 treatments than less. Any critical thinking person early on in 2021 knew something was not right with the mRNA vaccines.
Thank you for your thoughts on censorship, Mr.Jinping
Wynd, says RFK should be censored due to “sketchy” studied and yet all we’ve heard from the cdc and the drug companies has been wrong.
Argue, don’t censor. Why do you get to decide? Ever hear of the 1st Amendment?
The reason RFK is getting censored is because he could become a very real threat to the big guy.
A recent Economist/YouGov poll has RFK Jr. 49% vs 45% for Biden.
Read an article that America Muslims favor for Trump has grown since the 2020 election.
I think it would be hysterical if RFK Jr. and Trump lead in the polls with Biden a distant third.
Watching how they run the Biden campaign from the basement again is going to be fun!
Upstate, what happens the day after ballots are all cast and nobody gets 271 electoral votes?
Independent Bob,
Great question.
Run off between the top two?
I’m of course planning on a 3 way race. Then again there is Senator Manchin. How about a 4 way race!
Don’t be surprised if during the dim primaries RFK starts to complain about voting irregularities.
a) Twitter censors as much as it ever did, especially with magat snowflakes like MTG and, ….
b) I thought you’d be more of a fan of censorship in other corners since you’re such a proponent of it here on your blog, Turley?
Is that you Bug?
Trying to demonize the good professor for your rude, crude, obscene comments and play the victim again?
Man up.
I look forward to my comment getting deleted.
Maybe Bug looks forward to his comments getting deleted too? Hmmm.
Maybe if they just turned editing over to Artificial Intelligence, we could rid the world of editors with an agenda.
I doubt it. Biases are built into AI.
Like we are surprised that this has happened. These people are not going to quit just because millions of us are getting pissed off by their censorship antics. We don’t matter to them at all. We are just nameless pod people or even better yet, we are just mushrooms. You know about mushrooms, you just shovel s—t on them and keep them in the dark. Really if you want to say something on YouTube, then go to Twitter. Like climate change these censors think medicine is “settled science”. Besides being an oxymoron, it’s simply not true.
First of all there are many ways to reach a conclusion in medicine. Second is that no one is 100% on virtually any meaningful question in medicine. That last time I saw anything in medicine that people were nearly 100% on was AIDS in the early stages in the early 1980’s. In a packed room at the American Thoracic Society a brilliant lecturer told all that was known about AIDS up to that time. At the end there was absolute silence as we are shuffled out of the room. We were all absolutely convinced that mankind as a species was DOOMED. And these were some of the most brilliant of us that had pointed this all out. AND WE WERE All WRONG.
Medicine (and science) are never settled. The best you can ever say is “this is all we know up to now and in time a lot will be wrong”. That’s TRUTH.
These people think they are the Vatican and the rest of us are just a bunch of ignorant Galileos running around upsetting the settled order of the universe.
Professor you need to leave the Liberal-Progressive monolith and get down here on the ground with the rest of us ignorant apes. We’re a lot more fun too. We have humor.
GEB,
That sounds a lot like common sense.
And the Democrats left common sense some time ago.
The mushroom analogy is spot-on. And poop the shovel on us will get deeper and deeper as 2024 approaches.
As the medical community was wrong about AIDS, I hope the pundits are wrong about the looming death of a free America. Will we make it to 2026 in such a way that we can celebrate our history–as it happened, not as rewritten.
I’m done with voting for the lesser of two evils.
I’m writing in Robert Kennedy Jr for 2024!
Zz, if people are paying attention, Kennedy looks like the real deal.
I would much prefer Robert ran with a prominent Republican on an independent ticket. Robert can’t fix the Democrat Party.
Trump has permanently lost the swing vote. Nobody can fix Trump.
Screw the parties. Unite the people.
Of course YouTube doesn’t want people to realize that their brand new chronic health problems that they never had before submitting to the shots are related to said shots. That’s pretty explosive information. The fact that YouTube censored criticism of said shots at a time when people needed to know the facts behind the narrative makes YouTube morally culpable and in my view legally liable for damages. Even asking questions like “Why would you take an experimental shot for which there is no legal liability for a flu with a 99% recovery rate?” were not allowed. Our infolords need to make sure the dam of information doesn’t break before they can steal I mean totally legitimately win the primary for the Big Guy. Once Biden has been reinstalled and there’s nothing anybody can do anymore to stop the globalist agenda, that’s when the fun really begins.
The Euros are already pushing for a global tax passport. Ugh.
Cue up the Streisand Effect.
“. . . that are recognized by health authorities.”
Translated: . . . by bureaucrats whose boots we lick.
JT writes: “YouTube is signaling that this election will be another exercise in corporate approved messaging and ideas.” The “corporation” is the Democratic Party, which is the entity behind the censors. Just as the Democratic Party is the entity behind the continuing prosecutions of Trump and his supporters. Everyone else — judges, journalists, bureaucrats, academics, business leaders — are puppets. JT knows this, but is too attached to his role as a neutral commentator and vestigial attachment to the Democratic Party, to acknowledge this fact. History will acknowledge that we are in the early stages of a police state created and run by the Democrats, with get-along, go-along Republicans watching with only mild disapproval, who prefer to join the chorus denouncing Trump to picking up a lance to slay the newly-born Dragon of Suppression.
There will be no debate. Progressive clowns alone know the “right” answer, you must follow them – or be WRONG and EVIL. progressive clowns fear people understanding there may be ambiguity on a subject or worse no perfect answer.
This administration would never attempt to silence its political opponents! It would never attempt to throw the closest contender in jail! The state media would never shy away from the truth!
This administration would never shy away from rigorous debate. The President is too busy planning a railroad from the shores of the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean. Shhhh! Don’t tell anyone, Ol’Joe, Corn Pop’s nemesis, might get in trouble.
You can watch him and hear what he has to say on Twitter. And this is why the establishment hates Elon Musk.
“The Known Unknows” (Johari Window, interpreted by Donald Rumsfeld on 2/12/02)
“President Joe Biden has at times acted as a virtual censor-in-chief, denouncing social-media companies for “killing people” by not censoring enough. Recently, he expressed doubt that the public can “know the truth” without such censorship by “editors” in Big Tech.”
It’s unbelievable what “You Tube” offers in it’s channels [1-3] for years and is now sold by “Oversight” as “bombshell”. I know: Mitch McConnell didn’t approve these messenges!
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F0xc6Dw6ieg
[2].https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQC3UD5gVn4
[3] “OAN’s Exclusive reporting by Chanel Rion on the audio recordings of VP Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Poroshenko discussing the firing of Prosecutor General Victor Shokin looking into Hunter Biden. This explosive report was targeted by the entire Biden and media apparatus. Only to be proven not only true, but the most damning proof of just how corrupt the Biden family has been. First aired August 2020”. If interested, search for “Biden’s Bribe Tapes III” still available on “YouTube”.
This is part of what happened in the 1930’s in Germany.
“Holy ‘All the news that fits…they print’, Batman!”