Remember that Biden Dinner That Joe Biden Never Attended? Well, he did.

“The Bidens are the best at doing exactly what Chairman wants.” That WhatsApp message to a Chinese business associate was the perfect epitaph for the entire Biden corruption scandal. Part of the brilliance of the Biden influence peddling operation was to invest the media in the denial of any scandal. That is no more evident than the much discussed 2015 dinner of President Joe Biden with his son’s foreign associates. The alleged dinner demolished Joe Biden’s long denials of any knowledge of his son’s dealings. Accordingly, the Biden campaign denied he ever attended and the media happily dismissed the account. Well, the dinner meeting reportedly occurred, he attended, and, as usual, most of the media has not fully informed their readers or viewers. Indeed, even though Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates was central to this denial, most of the media cannot be bothered with such trivialities.

In 2020, the New York Post reported that Hunter introduced then-Vice President Biden to a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which was giving him more than $50,000 per month.

The Biden team and its media allies went into full crisis mode. Andrew Bates, who was still with the communication team of Biden’s 2020 campaign, assured the public that it was false. Politico reported that he had “reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time, and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.” It also reported that Biden’s campaign was “punching back” on the Post’s story as false. Biden associate, Michael Carpenter, denounced it as part of “a Russian disinformation operation” and added “I’m very comfortable saying that.” You will recall that they said the same thing about the Hunter Biden laptop before the election … which the media also unquestioningly accepted.

A later Washington Post article in 2021 acknowledged that Joe Biden might have stopped by despite the prior denials. However, it reported that a “White House individual with knowledge of Joe Biden’s schedules said the decision to see Father Alex [Alex Karloutsos]” at the dinner was made late that day after the schedule was completed but Biden “didn’t even sit down” and that he “was not part of the dinner or part of the dinner discussion.” Again, problem solved.

Not quite. Former Biden associate Devon Archer just told Congress Joe Biden did attend, did sit down, and did engage all of their clients, including “Vadym P. from Burisma.” Archer said that, when Biden arrived, Biden “shook everybody’s hand” and joined their conversation. Moreover, emails show that it was long known that Karloutsos would be there in attendance.

Archer’s account supports an April 2015 email from Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, who wrote Hunter Biden the day after the dinner to thank him for allowing him to meet his father and spend “some time together.” “It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.” Pozharskyi added, “as we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee,” he continued. “What do you think? I could come to you [sic] office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to airport.”

A month before the dinner, Hunter and Archer discussed the dinner guests, including “Pozharskyi,” who was listed as “Vadim” and “Vadym.” Archer added “Obviously save a seat for your guy.” Biden associates were told not to refer to Joe Biden by name and referred to him as “your guy,” “my guy” or “the Big Guy.”

It was the same pattern that we saw with the laptop. The claims of Russian disinformation. The lack of media curiosity. The lack of coverage of the later disclosures. It is the hallmark of a state media, by consent rather than coercion. There are the denials of the incident, the dismissal of the story, and then the downplaying of the countervailing facts.

It is also an example of the only demonstrably true statement from Hunter in this corruption scandal. The Bidens truly are “the best” at this.

