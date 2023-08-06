Remember that Biden Dinner That Joe Biden Never Attended? Well, he did.

“The Bidens are the best at doing exactly what Chairman wants.” That WhatsApp message to a Chinese business associate was the perfect epitaph for the entire Biden corruption scandal. Part of the brilliance of the Biden influence peddling operation was to invest the media in the denial of any scandal. That is no more evident than the much discussed 2015 dinner of President Joe Biden with his son’s foreign associates. The alleged dinner demolished Joe Biden’s long denials of any knowledge of his son’s dealings. Accordingly, the Biden campaign denied he ever attended and the media happily dismissed the account. Well, the dinner meeting reportedly occurred, he attended, and, as usual, most of the media has not fully informed their readers or viewers. Indeed, even though Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates was central to this denial, most of the media cannot be bothered with such trivialities.
In 2020, the New York Post reported that Hunter introduced then-Vice President Biden to a top executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, which was giving him more than $50,000 per month.
The Biden team and its media allies went into full crisis mode. Andrew Bates, who was still with the communication team of Biden’s 2020 campaign, assured the public that it was false. Politico reported that he had “reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time, and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.” It also reported that Biden’s campaign was “punching back” on the Post’s story as false. Biden associate, Michael Carpenter, denounced it as part of “a Russian disinformation operation” and added “I’m very comfortable saying that.” You will recall that they said the same thing about the Hunter Biden laptop before the election … which the media also unquestioningly accepted.
A later Washington Post article in 2021 acknowledged that Joe Biden might have stopped by despite the prior denials. However, it reported that a “White House individual with knowledge of Joe Biden’s schedules said the decision to see Father Alex [Alex Karloutsos]” at the dinner was made late that day after the schedule was completed but Biden “didn’t even sit down” and that he “was not part of the dinner or part of the dinner discussion.” Again, problem solved.
Not quite. Former Biden associate Devon Archer just told Congress Joe Biden did attend, did sit down, and did engage all of their clients, including “Vadym P. from Burisma.” Archer said that, when Biden arrived, Biden “shook everybody’s hand” and joined their conversation. Moreover, emails show that it was long known that Karloutsos would be there in attendance.
Archer’s account supports an April 2015 email from Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, who wrote Hunter Biden the day after the dinner to thank him for allowing him to meet his father and spend “some time together.” “It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.” Pozharskyi added, “as we spoke yesterday evening, would be great to meet today for a quick coffee,” he continued. “What do you think? I could come to you [sic] office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to airport.”
A month before the dinner, Hunter and Archer discussed the dinner guests, including “Pozharskyi,” who was listed as “Vadim” and “Vadym.” Archer added “Obviously save a seat for your guy.” Biden associates were told not to refer to Joe Biden by name and referred to him as “your guy,” “my guy” or “the Big Guy.”
It was the same pattern that we saw with the laptop. The claims of Russian disinformation. The lack of media curiosity. The lack of coverage of the later disclosures. It is the hallmark of a state media, by consent rather than coercion. There are the denials of the incident, the dismissal of the story, and then the downplaying of the countervailing facts.
It is also an example of the only demonstrably true statement from Hunter in this corruption scandal. The Bidens truly are “the best” at this.
24 thoughts on “Remember that Biden Dinner That Joe Biden Never Attended? Well, he did.”
The Obama Factor
A Q&A with historian David Garrow
By David Samuels
Read Article: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/arts-letters/articles/david-garrow-interview-obama
GEB
Followup. David Garrow interview. Tablet, Arts and Letters, 8/2/2023
GEB
This is all Obama and is the prime reason he never left Washington. He obviously did know about Biden’s corruption but my opinion is he simply did not care because his bigger job was to “Transform America”. You should all read the long interview of David Garrow by David Samuels of The Tablet. It’s about 55 pages long and gives a not so glittering account of Obama. David Garrow wrote and then published “Rising Star” in 2017. A fascinating portrait of a an Obama which pierces his strongly constructed House of Cards and especially his view of himself. And his real goals. It’s is chilling and somewhat frightening about Obama’s outright antagonism towards America. Joe is Stupid. He is not capable of the finer points of everything that is going on. Past is Prologue. Biden never showed brilliance as a Senator but the corruption was always there. He has only grown worse while a WH stacked with Obama minions goes about deconstructing America.
From early in Obama’s first term I thought he seemed lazy and that he obviously never read or studied history. He was the total antithesis of Bill Clinton who was a better politician, smarter, knew history and presidential history especially. Intellectually a far greater man than Obama ever was and Bill was not lazy. This does not excuse his actions in office, but he could run rings around any other politician, in his prime. I respected his knowledge and skill and admired how he wielded it even as I detested his lack of moral character and many of his programs.
Bill Clinton loved America
Barack Obama hates America and wants it to have an insignificant footprint in the world. Obama is the rot from within.
I must disagree with Turley on this. The Bidens are uniformly bumbling fools, who foul up everything they are involved in. I pity poor Navy the DNA she has inherited. They are unable to carry out the simplest acts of corruption without telegraphing it to the World. Their colossal ineptitude has led them to this. But they have one helluva support group.
As the evidence continues to mount, the mainstream media will ramp up their denial campaign with the “Joe wasn’t in business with his son !” mantra. When you have CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC in your back pocket, you can pull off just about anything. No real investigative journalism exists anymore in today’s Amerika saved a few brave souls like Miranda Devine, Tucker Carlson, and a few others. Combine an aggressive media shilling for you with millions of pristine unverified mail-in ballots and you can win every election from now on. Hey, it worked for Joe Stalin right ? Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
There are two kinds of liars. The first type gives in when he knows he’s caught. The second type, when caught, creates a new lie. When he’s caught on the second lie he creates a third. (etc.) The second type is what we’re up against.
A good question is the extent to which our current involvement in Ukraine is the result of money being paid to the Bidens.
I would doubt the bribes influenced our overall misguided policy towards Ukraine. That is a result of our multi-decades project of expanding NATO and anchoring Ukraine to the west. This project has been propelled by the Neocon wing of the foreign policy establishment whose ultimate goal is to remove Russia as a force in geopolitics. That wing, represented in the Biden administration by Victoria Nuland among others, now dominates the corridors of power and establishment media. For the deep roots of this policy, it is best to read John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs.
I believe the “deep state” opposition to Trump emerged very early in response to the recognition that he did not buy in to the idea that Russia represented a major threat to us.
“I will get back to you on that”.
“This is a personal matter”
“I’ve already answered the question and will not comment further”
“I cannot believe you asked that question.”
Susie Windup Press Secretary Doll. Pull the string and any one of a dozen predictable gaslighting statements will follow. The press corps knows they dare not follow up questions or they will given marching orders.
Where are the numerous so called experts who declared the laptop Russia disinformation? Don’t forget Bevan Cooney (his extensive Google account) and Tony Bobulinski and his laptop, electronic devices and testimony. Whistle blowers and more.
A good forensic accounting investigation team, unfettered, could make short work of all these questions.
Olly is right on this.
Any one that thinks the coming elections going to somehow magically be a clean, honest, secure registry of the public’s views, desires, and hopes for where this country is headed is flat out dreaming.
The Democrats shall do whatever it takes to pull off another immaculate conception of another Democrat win….and the Federal and State governments run by Democrats shall look the other way or actively deny any wrong doing by the Democrats.
We have to face it….we are a Banana Republic where the Rule of Law no longer exists but rather it is Rule by Law when it comes to the DOJ and other components of the Central Government.
Just look at the ECG, CRT, DEI, Climate Warming Agenda, and every other facet of a radical Leftist regime that is patently dedicated to destroying American traditional values….that is the Obama Dream being implemented by proxy.
The Republicans in Congress need to wake up….get it right…..and instead of talking….actually take action…..issue the Subpoenas…force the AG, Special Counsel, US Attorneys, the FBI to testify under Oath and file Criminal Referrals when they lie, deceive, or spin rather than tell the truth about matters.
Then, start cutting spending on Democrat spending….they hold a majority in the House….USE IT!
If they start playing hardball instead of this go along get along way they have so far….the American People will see the dirt being uncovered and start supporting them.
The Republicans need a Newt Gringrich style Contract with America again…..lay out the specific issues they shall prosecute going forward….and get it done.
Right now….just as in the past couple of elections Voters are left not actually knowing what the Republicans are standing up for……as grandiose vague talk does. not sell well.
We want and need specifics.
Going after Hunter is a side show….go after Joe, James, and the rest of the family that got the money….go after the AG Garland, Mayorkas, Grenholm, Buttigieg, and do so with every method available to include Law Suits in Civil Court.
In other words….use the same tactics the Democrats do so successfully.
Right now we have a Supreme Court that will in all likelihood call the Cases in a manner that will. back up such an effort….but they have to have the Cases to decide and then requires the Republicans to provide them.
The Republicans have not tweaked to the fact we are in a War…..right here at home.
Our Borders are being invaded with the tacit support of the Biden Administration….that must end.
We have over a hundred thousand dead Americans each year to Fentanyl Overdoses….supplied by China to the Mexican Cartels…..and the Biden Government has not declared War on the Cartels.
The Biden regime is pushing economic policies based upon Climate Warming….which spells disaster for the average American home owner…..and the Republicans are not fighting back.
;My question is why are we seeing such lethargy in the way the Republicans are resisting the Democrats on all of these issues?
A good rule of thumb is that when Biden asserts anything assume that it’s a lie or the result if an addled brain. You’re rarely wrong and you can amaze your Dim friends.
Clay above asks when the media will correct the record. I will tell you when they will correct the record, after Biden either gets caught so flagrantly that it is impossible to save him or after he loses the election. Once Biden loses they will turn on him in order to make it seem as though it isn’t liberal policies that people hate, it was just one guy that caused the loss.
The left’s tactic “just keep saying it and 81 million people will believe it.”
Best at lying it seems to be a Democrat trait. Absolutely no shame.
Any thoughts that the Democratic party and state-run media were one smoking gun away from turning on Biden is a fantasy. More importantly, if the GOP is not prepared to combat election fraud in 2024, any expectation of a GOP victory is also a fantasy.
I love that the left thinks everyone is as stupid as them.
The line on the dinner meetings, was that Joe just happened by, stopped to say hi.
Men under protection by the Secret Service don’t just wander about. Advance teams check things out, then his body men are supplemented with more agents to watch the room.
Lots of planning and moving pieces made that “chance meeting” happen.
…lies to America, sits down with international criminal to line his own pockets and those of his family…and then casually walks us into a war… Bribery and betrayal of the American public, it’s constitution…time to move on impeachment inquiry – yesterday!
It is obvious from the otherwise inexplicable payments to multiple family members though a network of llcs, the laptop documents, the testimony of Archer and Bobulinsky, the Shokin affidavit and videos, and the Form 1023 that Joe Biden was at the centre of a massive influence peddling and protection racket with Hunter Biden as the frontman and bagman. A number of Ukrainians, including Shokin, Zlochevsky, Pozharski and Ostapenko, could say a lot about these matters. They should all be granted immunity and compelled to testify before Congress, and do so, before another dime is authorised in assistance to Ukraine. Has DOJ or FBI sought to interview any of these people? Not that I have seen. All the Republicans do is talk. They need to get serious. This looks like the biggest non-espionage sellout to foreign interests by a high official in US history. And it is staring us in the face.
We await the comments here by the DemCom apologists noting that Devon Archer is a convicted fraudster who cannot be believed and who is trying desperately to set himself up for a future pardon..
“Devon Archer is a convicted fraudster who cannot be believed”
The only difference between Archer and the Biden’s is, they haven’t been convicted yet.
Why hasn’t Devin Archer been made to answer, what was the purpose and topic of his meeting at the white house with Joe Bribin’ in April 2014? For that matter, why hasn’t Pedo Joe been made to answer that?
Lying to a compliant media takes no skill and entails little to no risk when the DOJ is effectively an organized crime syndicate. Under these circumstances, telling the truth is far more dangerous and likely to lead to literally dozens of fraudulent criminal charges. Welcome to the year 2023.
When will NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, Washington Post, New York Times and others correct the record. Why wasn’t this and hundreds of other stories on corporate media over the last 15 years? Can we say the three C’s: complicit, colluding, corrupt?
What did Obama know and when did he know it?
He heard it early, often and completely
And Obama was fine with it.