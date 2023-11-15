Michigan Court Rejects Effort to Disqualify Donald Trump

We have been discussing the nationwide effort to disqualify former President Donald Trump from ballots in key states under a novel theory using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Yesterday, a Michigan judge was the latest to dismiss the effort to prevent voters from being able to vote for Trump.
As many of you know, I have been a vocal critic of the theory as unfounded and dangerous. While figures like Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe have assured the public that Trump is clearly disqualified under the theory, it is based on unsustainable historical and legal interpretations in my view. For that reason, I have welcomed rulings to allow these claims to be reviewed on appeal. It has not fared well. While some have misrepresented past rulings, Tribe and others are still seeking a favorable judge.
State Judge James Robert Redford rejected the challenge and found that the courts lack the claimed authority under the theory. Judge Redford also rejected the effort of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) under state law to remove candidates from the ballot based on that provision.
An appeal is now expected to proceed and the matter could well end up in front of the Supreme Court.
Last week, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in a similar case that Trump could not be removed from the primary ballot in that state. Another ruling is expected soon out of Colorado.
I have previously addressed the constitutional basis for this claim. It is, in my view, wildly out of sync with the purpose of the amendment, which followed an actual rebellion, the Civil War.
As previously discussed, the 14th Amendment bars those who took the oath and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” It then adds that that disqualification can extend to those who have “given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” According to these experts, Jan. 6 was an “insurrection” and Trump gave “aid and comfort” to those who engaged in it by spreading election fraud claims and not immediately denouncing the violence.
But even the view that it was an “insurrection” is by no means a consensus. Polls have shown that most of the public view Jan. 6 for what it was: a protest that became a riot. One year after the riot, CBS News mostly downplayed and ignored the result of its own poll showing that 76 percent viewed it for what it was, as a “protest gone too far.” The view that it was an actual “insurrection” was far less settled, with almost half rejecting the claim, a division breaking along partisan lines.
Advocates of this theory like Benson are arguing that they are protecting democracy by denying the ability of tens of millions of Americans to vote for their preferred candidate. Nothing says democracy like barring the choice of voters. It is a practice that is common in nations like Iran where the government scrubs the ballots of unacceptable candidates.
Hopefully, these courts will expedite these rulings to allow the matter to reach the Supreme Court for a final and definitive ruling. These challenges are spreading uncertainty on the choices that will be allowed for voters — a dangerous and dysfunctional effort.
Here are the opinions:
20231114 Opin Ord – LaBrant et al v Benson
7 thoughts on “Michigan Court Rejects Effort to Disqualify Donald Trump”
Benson did not argue for removal.
“On Monday, Benson — a Democrat who agreed she had no authority to keep Trump off the ballot”
https://www.freep.com/story/news/politics/elections/2023/11/14/judge-says-neither-courts-nor-benson-can-keep-trump-off-michigan-ballot/71583494007/
The events of January 6th, while certainly regrettable, wouldn’t even be a slow night during Mardi Gras and pales in comparison with the months of rioting by BLS and ANTIFA during the summer of 2020. To define it as an “insurrection” is laughable. Amazing though, what you can pull off with a mainstream media obediently following your every command.
As an Ohio State supporter, I may have to revise my opinion of at least something out of Michigan.
What these anti-Trump people are trying to do with regards to not letting Trump be on the ballot is PURE ELECTION INTERFERENCE and these people should be held accountable for their actions.
Saying banning people they dislike from ballots is to protect democracy is an argument made from the same people that had 400 staffers WORKING FOR BIDEN AND HIS OWN AGENCIES “sign” a letter accusing Joe Biden of supporting genocide. I put quotes around the word sign because the letter was…are you ready…”signed anonymously”.
The same little fascists that want to ban the leading Republican from ballots to “save democracy” believe that you can sign something anonymously.
Maybe you should have signed that mortgage anonymously. Some may say they should have signed their marriage license anonymously (not me, I am smart enough to not say that) and some may say that they should have signed their car loans anonymously. But the brave leftists, the same fascists that wear masks at rallies, decided to dissent from their own team ANONYMOUSLY.
Just like on this site, if you sign something anonymously it shouldn’t be read.
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Meaningless words in 2023.
HullBobby,
LOL! AND well said!