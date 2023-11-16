Should Joe Biden Be Banned?

Below is my column in The Messenger on the view of diplomats in the Biden Administration that the President is spreading “misinformation.” My interest in the story is less the merits than the allegation. The President is facing the same allegation of ignoring fact and spreading disinformation that has resulted in thousands being banned or blacklisted on social media. The Biden Administration has pushed for such censorship in areas where doctors and pundits held opposing views on subjects ranging from Covid-19 to climate control. The question is whether Joe Biden himself should be banned under the standards promulgated by his own Administration.
An internal State Department dissent memo was leaked this past week, opposing the Biden administration’s position on the war between Israel and Hamas. What was most notable about the memo is that some administration staffers accused President Joe Biden of “spreading misinformation.”
It was a moment of crushing irony for some of us who have written and testified against the Biden administration’s censorship efforts. The question is whether, under the administration’s own standards, President Biden should now be banned or blacklisted to protect what his administration has called our “cognitive infrastructure.”
For years, the administration and many Democrats in Congress have resisted every effort to expose the sprawling government censorship program that one federal judge described as an “Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth.'” As I have written previously, it included grants to academic and third-party organizations to create a global system of blacklists and to pressure advertisers to withdraw support from conservative sites.
Most recently, a House Judiciary Committee report revealed another layer of this system, described as a “switchboarding” role for the censorship system by channeling demands for removal or bans from state and local officials. This switchboarding process was confirmed by Brian Scully of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), during prior court testimony. CISA’s director, Jen Easterly, previously declared the administration’s intent to extend its role over maintaining critical infrastructure to include “our cognitive infrastructure” and combating not just mis- and disinformation but also “malinformation,” which CISA describes as “based on fact, but used out of context to mislead, harm, or manipulate.”
As a result, over the last four years, researchers, politicians, and even satirical sites have been banned or blacklisted for offering dissenting views of COVID measures, climate change, gender identity or social justice, according to the House Judiciary report. No level of censorship seemed to be sufficient for President Biden, who once claimed that social media companies were “killing people” by not silencing more dissenting voices.
Now, though, President Biden himself is accused — by some in his own administration — of spreading misinformation and supporting war criminals.
The five-page State Department memo was signed by 100 State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) employees and was accompanied by a social media post by a junior foreign affairs staffer, accusing Biden of being “complicit in genocide” in Gaza. The memo accuses Biden of “spreading misinformation,” citing his Oct. 10 speech supporting Israel, and accuses Israel of committing “war crimes and/or crimes against humanity under international law.” It also accuses Biden of ignoring facts — a classic justification for past administration demands to censor figures — on the number of Palestinian casualties.
Democrats face a nightmare of allegations of disinformation on both sides of the war and other issues. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and numerous media outlets have been accused of spreading disinformation about Israel killing hundreds with an airstrike on a Gaza hospital. Former CIA director Leon Panetta, in an interview on Fox News, stood by disproven claims about Russia faking Hunter Biden’s laptop.
There is, of course, not even a whisper (let alone a loud demand) for censorship or suspension of any of these figures or outlets, because that is not how the administration’s policies over “misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation” — what it terms “MDM” — work. The administration at one point insisted that it would police this “MDM space” to target views on a sweeping range of subjects, including racial justice and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
So what will the Biden MDM space-rangers do with President Biden?
The obvious answer is, “Nothing.”
The administration can note that the memo’s view of war crimes is a minority position and a matter of opinion — although that hasn’t stopped others from being censored, particularly scientists involved in the COVID controversies, according to the House Judiciary report.
Indeed, under its own standards, CISA and other agencies may be confused who to censor. It has created standards so ill-defined that it is surrounded by actionable disinformation. For example, if the administration does not believe Israel is committing war crimes, should it push to censor its own dissenting diplomats?
The censors in the administration and at social media companies have always adopted vague standards that allowed them to pick and choose who should be heard or silenced. Former Twitter executive Anika Collier Navaroli called it a “nuanced” approach in determining how much free speech to allow; former CEO Parag Agrawal said that the “focus [is] less on thinking about free speech” because it is not on who should speak but “who can be heard.”
That leaves any potential censorship based on the ridiculous standard which Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart advanced for pornography in the case of Jacobellis v. Ohio, 378 U.S. 184 (1964): “I shall not today attempt further to define [it] … But I know it when I see it.”
Thus, President Biden has no fear about his views being censored: His administration has always exhibited distinct myopia when it claims to know disinformation when it sees it.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
91 thoughts on “Should Joe Biden Be Banned?”
With no way of contacting Dr. Turley, I resort to comments in hopes this finds it way to him.
For your reading pleasure . . .
https://www.historytoday.com/archive/history-matters/power-and-populism-ancient-greek-courts
. . . may you find it an interesting albeit brief, read.
We are at war in America. Obama/Biden did this.
#ProsecuteObama
#ProsecuteBiden
Moorpark professor arrested in death of Jewish protester Paul Kessler in Thousand Oaks
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-11-16/moorpark-professor-arrested-in-death-of-paul-kessler
A Moorpark College professor has been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Jewish protester who suffered head injuries during clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators earlier this month in Thousand Oaks.
Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, of Moorpark was arrested early Thursday in the death of Paul Kessler, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release. Alnaji is being held in lieu of $1-million bail.
Biden isnt the real problem since he isnt alert mentally. His DNC party has gone full Marxist Revolution.
Police were injured by violent Left Wing insurrectionists
https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/uscp-statement-unlawful-demonstration-outside-dnc
USCP Statement on the Unlawful Demonstration outside the DNC
November 16, 2023
Press Release
Last night approximately 200 people gathered in front of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters to protest the conflict in the Middle East. We have handled hundreds of peaceful protests, but last night’s group was not peaceful.
The crowd failed to obey our lawful orders to move back from the DNC, where Members of Congress were in the building. When the group moved dumpsters in front of the exits, pepper sprayed our officers and attempted to pick up the bike rack, our teams quickly introduced consequences – pulling people off the building, pushing them back, and clearing them from the area, so we could safely evacuate the Members and staff. Six officers were treated for injuries, from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched. 24-year old Ruben Arthur Camacho of Woodbridge, NY, was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer after an officer witnessed Camacho slam another officer into a garage door and then punch the female officer in the face. Last night our team was quick, decisive, courageous and in control. When demonstrations cross the line into illegal activity it is our responsibility to maintain order and ensure people’s safety.
In other words more violent than protestors at J6 who are languishing in jail for as much as a decade.
Indeed the Question is:
Is Joe Biden: (Under the Umbrella of Dementia Types),
Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity vs. Incompetent to Stand Trial ?
Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity vs. Incompetent to Stand Trial: What’s the Difference Between Them?
[Link] verdugopsych.com/not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity-vs-incompetent-to-stand-trial-whats-the-difference-between-them/
United States federal laws governing defendants with mental diseases or defects
[Link] en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_federal_laws_governing_defendants_with_mental_diseases_or_defects
Not mentally fit to serve Trial
18 U.S.C. §§ 4244-46 (1970). Under this statute, a defendant found unable to stand trial may be committed until he “shall be mentally competent to stand trial or until the pending charges against him are dis- posed of according to law.” 18 U.S.C. § 4246 (1970).
O T (“Insurrection”)
For a persuasive and powerful take on who the real insurrectionists are, check out the following article by a just-walk-away Democrat::
https://sashastone.substack.com/p/meet-the-real-insurrectionists#details
Jonathan: Now if you want to want to discuss real “censorship” you should be focusing on what is happening at Fox News, your employer. Here is some breaking news.
Jason Donner, former Capitol Hill reporter for Fox, has just filed a lawsuit against the network for wrongful termination. Donner says his problems at Fox started after the 2020 election when the network was pushing DJT’s false election claims. Donner says “reporters were facing pressure from the top-down to push the “election fraud claims”–and he was reprimanded for tweeting out the real facts. Donner says his boss told him not to tweet his “opinions”.
All this pressure on Donner culminated over Fox’s coverage of Jan. 6 where the network portrayed the insurrection inside the Capitol as “peaceful”. Donner was inside the Capitol and told his bosses: “I’m your Capitol Hill producer inside the Capitol where tear gas is going off…rioters are storming the building…I don’t want to hear any of this f…ing shit on our air ever again because you’re gonna get us all killed”. That got Donner in a lot of trouble with his Fox bosses. He was told he was creating a “toxic” workplace environment and he was fired. In his lawsuit Donner claims “Ultimately, Fox News wanted to purge the news division of any staff that would not get in line with the directive to only report information that [would] appease the Trump supporters”.
When it comes to “censorship” Fox practices it in spades. But I don’t expect you will want to discuss the Donner case. That’s because, unlike Donner, you are a paid Fox contributor who is willing to parrot all the disinformation coming out of Fox on a daily basis!
CHINA IS THE ENEMY
THE DIRECT AND MORTAL ENEMY
NOT OF BIDEN AND THE COMMUNISTS (LIBERALS, PROGRESSIVES, SOCIALIST, DEMOCRATS, RINOS, AINOS)
BUT OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION, THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND FREE AMERICANS
Merriam-Webster
enemy
noun
Definition of enemy
as in opponent
one that is hostile toward another
ADHERING TO THEIR ENEMIES, GIVING THEM AID AND COMFORT
The U.S. president bowed to the global communist Deep Deep State “Swamp” “dictator,” Xi Jinping, who arrived in San Francisco to issue orders to his paid, subservient minion, Joke Biden.
Article 3, Section 3
Treason against the United States, shall consist…in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.
Banning Biden would be unhelpful. The DNC could use Biden by throwing him to the Hamas insurrectionists in DC. Would could possibly go wrong?
And yet……..
How odd that the Left Wing MSM reports the DC DNC violent incident as just another ho hum day. Its not like a US Capitol police shot and killed a woman, but still, DNC members had to be moved for their safety. Even more odd that Jews in America, especially Jews at universities, are being pursued, harassed and are victims of violence by these Biden supporters yet not a whimper from those who breathlessly scream about white supremacists being a threat to democracy™
*** Capitol Police evacuated DNC after pro-Palestine rally turned violent ***
Police said they evacuated the area around the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., after making arrests at a chaotic pro-Palestinian rally Wednesday night.
U.S. Capitol Police said on X that a “large group of illegal protesters…have cleared out, but USCP officers will stay on scene out of an abundance of caution.” They previously put the number of demonstrators at about 150 and said they were “violently protesting in the area.”
Six officers were treated for injuries as a result of the demonstration, and one person was arrested and accused of assault on an officer, Capitol Police said on X.
Capitol Police said in a separate notice to reporters that they had restricted entry and exit to the nearby House office buildings.
“We’re monitoring the situation outside the DNC and are in touch with USCP and Metro Police, who are directing the security response,” A DNC spokesperson said in a statement.
Numerous lawmakers were in the DNC headquarters when the protest erupted.
The top three House Democratic leaders were all inside the DNC headquarters as protests started outside tonight, according to a source familiar with the group of lawmakers attending the DNC event.
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar were in the building with other Democrats for a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) candidate week leadership reception, according to a source familiar with the group of lawmakers attending the DNC event.
The source did not say how long the lawmakers were inside.
Spokespeople for Jeffries and Aguilar would not comment on members in attendance, and Clark’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Capitol Police said that all lawmakers were moved from the area for their safety.
NBC News
Banned? No.
Jailed for his crimes? Probably.
But is he even there?
I think he is one public figure who wouldn’t be different if he had a lobotomy.
Banned? No.
Mocked and ridiculed? Yes.
Jailed for his crimes? No. (*according to DoJ OLC memo a sitting president can not be indicted.)
Impeachment? Maybe.
*future insanity plea? Most likely.
Jonathan: Your column today won’t get much pushback from me–at least on Biden’s support for Israel. All administrations, whether Republican or Democratic, have always tried to marginalize internal dissent when it comes to war. They attempt to “speak with one voice”. In the “fog of war” truth is the first victim.
We saw that in the lead up to Bush’s preemptive war against Iraq. A commander of US forces in the Middle East was forced to resign because he disagreed with Bush policies. “Group think” is a pathological disease that infected the Bush administration over Iraq. (See analysis by Dina Brodie in JSTOR, 2010)
When it comes to war the mainstream press generally goes long. Bush’s unproven claims of “weapons of mass destruction” were not challenged. Judith Miller of the NY Times was the biggest cheerleader for the war. The Times had to later apologize for its uncritical coverage of Bush’s stampede toward war with Iraq.
Same thing now with Biden’s support for Netanyahu’s genocidal war in Gaza. Over 11,000 Gazan civilians have been killed by the IDF. It’s a humanitarian disaster and a violation of the laws of war. Despite almost universal calls for a cease fire Biden refuses to call for Netanyahu to do that. And what is more troubling is that many Dems are supporting Biden.
There is one difference today from what happened during the Nixon’s war in Vietnam. Lessons were learned and since then the State Department has set up a “dissent channel” that permits diplomats and others the right to register their opposition to administration policies. That’s the reason for the 5-page memo from State and USAID employees who oppose Biden’s support for Israel. You won’t see Biden try to censor their views.
My only disagreement with your analysis is your claim Biden is spreading “disinformation” relating to Covid-19. You bizarrely say “my interest in the story is less about the merits than the allegation”. But isn’t that the point? An “allegation” not backed up with facts is really just more mis or disinformation. You continue to do that with your “allegations” about the “Biden family corruption scandal”. No facts to back them up. You now claim Biden should be “banned” because he is to blame for “thousands being banned on social media”. What “thousands”? Can you name one person who has been banned under orders from Joe Biden? You throw around “allegations” all the time but rarely can you back them up with facts. That’s a problem with most of your columns.
+100
Are you a coward as well who kills unarmed women and children and then surrounds yourself with babies for protection?
“Same thing now with Biden’s support for Netanyahu’s genocidal war in Gaza. Over 11,000 Gazan civilians have been killed by the IDF. It’s a humanitarian disaster and a violation of the laws of war. Despite almost universal calls for a cease fire ”
You demonstrate the ignorance of the left. The genocide comes from Hamas. “from the river to the sea” which means the extermination of the Jews. We heard that during WW2 when The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem made a pact with Hitler to kill Jews. We heard that from Yassar Arafat, a nephew of the Grand Mufti, and we read it in the Hamas constitutional declaration after they won power in Gaza. That declaration calls for the killing of the Jews without end until they are all dead. Israel gave up Gaza in 2005. Gazan destruction is from Hamas and other terrorist organizations. There is no reason for Gazans to cross the border to kill Israeli women and children.
The psychopath known as Dennis M. conveniently forgets the genocidal intentions of Hamas and accuses the IDF of genocide.
Where is the genocide, Dennis? If Israel had not protected civilian lives, the war would have ended on day one. Hamas hides behind women and children, placing their missiles and armaments in schools and hospitals. What type of garbage does such a thing? What type of garbage supports using women and children as shields?
Dennis, you are defining yourself as a coward who attacks unarmed people and then hides from the response under women’s skirts while surrounding yourself with babies for your protection.
Yes, Dennis, you are ignorant and a coward. I ask you, Dennis, what should Israel do? Hamas attacked Israel and killed women and children. Almost daily, Hamas sends missiles into Israel to terrorize and kill civilians. In some communities, there are underground parks to protect the children from almost daily attacks. Israel has won every war for the last 75 years yet is not allowed to force the attacking enemy to recognize the right of Israel to exist.
The fault for the continuous wars outside of the perpetrators residing outside of Israeli borders are people like you. No one has permitted the wars to end, and you keep providing support, which is used not for the people but to create tunnels and weapons.
Dennis, you are a disgrace. I await an answer to what you would do if someone invaded your home and killed your children. Would you be celebrating?
DM – you miss the point. The only relevance that the Israeli war has to this article is that it is exposing the irony. hypocrisy and problems with censorship.
Nor is the expectation that an administration speak with one voice on policy issues relevant.
What Turley is talking about is the impossible problem of deciding what is MDM and the even more problematic issue of WHO DECIDES.
There is nothing in Turley’s post, there is nothing in what is happening, there is nothing in this entire debate that was not addreseed and obliterated by John Stuart Mill almost 200 years ago.
I will be happy to have a discussion with you on the Israel war. But how can we have such a discussion if the children in the Biden administration get to decide what you can say and what I am allowed to hear ?
This is not about Israel.
It is not about an administrations efforts to speak with one voice.
It is about government efforts to silence those that disagree.
It does not mater whether the topic being supressed is Israel or Covid, or J6, or Election fraud.
It is morally wrong to use government power to diminish the voice of others. In the US it is also unconstitutional.
Right now our only hope of stopping this nonsense is with the supreme court.
While Democrats are leading the effort to censor, far too many republicans are willing to join – especially if they think they will get to be the ones who get to decide what can be said.
Even Nikki Halley seems to think it is OK to bar people from speaking anonymously – oblivious to the fact that the federalist papers and the anti-federalist papers were written anonymously.
“oblivious to the fact that the federalist papers and the anti-federalist papers were written anonymously.”
Excellent point, John. Are you going to send her a note to enrich her recollection of American history?
An administration is free to silence dissenting voices within the administration. Just as am employer is.
That is usually unwise, But it is not unconstitutional. It is also NOT what Turley is talking about.
No the alleged truth or falsity of a claim is NOT the point.
Of course Biden spread disinformation on Covid – Biden was a massive font of covid disinformation.
Almost nothing we were told by government regarding Covid proved to be correct. And Biden echoed all of that.
Covid beautifully demonstrates the error of your remarks.
Much of that YOU claim is allegations not backed up by facts, turned out to be, and in many cases was even known by those supressing it to be
THE TRUTH.
You can not engage in censorship without frequently censoring the truth, or more accurately because in the real world most assertions are neither absolutely true nor absolutely false, when you engage in censorship you will always supress assertions that contain truth, and are often more true than what you beleive to be true.
Covid is a near perfect example of the problems of censorship – and yet somehow the obvious is beyond your grasp.
Covid-19 was with near certainty man made, and to an incredibly high probability came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Cloth masks are worse than nothing. You are free to do as you please but if you are wondering arround in public today with a cloth mask on you are wearing a sign that says “I am a moron” – either that or you are some form of left wing terrorist trying to hide your identity as you commit crimes.
N95 masks are immoral as a public policy. They are at best a speed bump to the pandemic. They have a SMALL potential benefit to individuals who radically reduce their interactions with the world.
The vaccine is immoral as public policy. It is not even a speed bump to the pandemic. It is less effective than an N95 mask and it is dangerous.
It is POSSIBLE that there is a small class of people for which the risks associated with the vaccine are outweighed by the benefits, but that group is small. And even that may not be true, increasingly data is showing increasing serious health problems correlating to the number of vaccine doses received.
You are free to BELEIVE differently – but the FACTS do not support you.
Dennis – You state: “during the [sic] Nixon’s war in Vietnam”. This is strange. You have claimed in earlier posts to be a real person who is now in his ’80s. That can’t be true because if you were that age, you would know that it was John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson who sent 500k troops to Sourth Vietnam. Nixon was elected in the middle of the war on a pledge to extricate us from the war, which he did as honorably as circumstances allowed. Your comment shows, as I have often said, that American leftists are willing “to say anyhing.”
With respect to the Biden’s – you are free to beleive there is not SUFFICIENT evidence to prove criminal conduct beyond a reasonable doubt.
You would be incorrect and juries in much of the country would convict on the evidence we have.
Do you dispute that the Biden family has made alot of money over the past several decades ?
Do you dispute that there is no evidence they made that money from any activity except influence pedaling ?
If you disagree – please provide evidence.
I would note that in many instances the absence of evidence is in many cases the evidence of absence.
Regardless, the Biden’s have admitted and their documented sales pitch is that there service is opening doors, access to government funds, and leveraging government power for the purposes of their clients.
Is there something above you would debate ?
Is there something above that is not supported by evidence ?
Many but not all their clients have been foreign actors, some closely associated with unfreindly foreign powers.
In atleast one instance the Biden’s were doing business with a ranking chinese spymaster.
Is there something above that is not supported by evidence ?
The above is NOT undisputed proof of a crime.
But whether you like it or not, it is evidence of a crime.
There are explanations for the FACTS above that are merely disqualifications for public office that voters are entitled to know,
rather than actual crimes.
Disqualifications that the democrats, the left, the media, and the government censored from the public.
And in the case of the governmet Illegally and unconstitutionally censored.
Which again returns to the point – among the other flaws in censorship regimes – circularity is a major issue.
The claim that allegations regarding the bidens was disinformation ultimately proved to be disinformation.
Regardless, it is well established at this time that the Biden’s were engaged in a large influence pedaling scheme over many decades.
Are you really claiming there is no evidence of that ?
You do understand we are well past the point where many of those involved have ADMITTED that.
Some of that scheme involved foreign actors – by law that required the Biden’s to register with FARA – they did not.
That is a crime. Actually multiple counts of a crime.
Many of us beleive that all or parts of FARA are unconstitutional.
But those of you on the left used it to prosecute and Convict Manafort and others.
Your not in a position to disown the criminality of violating FARA now.
I would further note in the Manafort case the violation of FARA was indirect.
Manafort was hired by foreign actors (FARA requires registration if you represent a foreign government, a foreign company, even a foreign individual, who is seeking something from US individuals, US companies or US goverment. Manafort represented foreign powers, but he subcontracted the lobbying to Tony Pohdesta – who did not register, and who directly lobbied the
US government for Manaforts clients.
But Hunter and James Biden lobbied the US government and US interests DIRECTLY – there is absolutely zero doubt they violated FARA.
If you are prepared to appoliogize and provide compansation for the harm you have done to Manafort and others that you have used FARA to go after, I am prepared to return to the argument that FARA is in part or in the whole unconstitutional.
But you do not get to claim it is valid law against Manafort and then unconstitutional with the Biden’s
Next, there is amble evidence that Hunter Biden atleast did not pay taxes on the vast majority of his income from influence pedaling.
The statute of limitations has run out on some of that. but it is beyond debate that Hunter not only did not pay taxes, but that it was not an oversight. That he was aware that he owed taxes, that he was repeatedly told to pay those taxes to keep from attracting attention,
ad that he failed to do so. Some of Hunters co-conspirators in the influence pedaling scheme distanced themselves specifically because Hunter was not paying taxes and attracting unwanted attention.
Willful failure to pay taxes is a crime. Again you convicted Manafort with far less evidence on smaller violations with a much better defense.
The financial labrynth that the Biden’s constructed to hide their activities is making it difficult to determine if the tax fraud was limited solely to Hunter Biden. Certainly the rest of the Biden’s made better effort to hide what they were up to.
Comer has not to this point beyond a reasonable doubt established that Joe Biden committed tax fraud.
But whether you like it or not – what has been provided is EVIDENCE if it to this point falls short of being proof.
Absent evidence that the checks and other transactions Comer has produced are ACTUALLY loans,
they are proof of tax fraud. REAL Loans and loan payments are not taxable. But claiming income is a loan is CRIMINAL tax fraud.
That is possibly where we are going next.
Next I want to specifically focus on the Burisma EVIDENCE – not because it is the most egregious, but because it occured while Joe was VP,
and Joe clearly participated.
So the FACTS
WE have commnications from Burisma executives to the Biden’s establishing a deal that the Biden’s will be paid $10M to terminate the investigation of Burisma by the Ukrainian prosecutor.
WE have meetings between Joe Biden and top Burisma executives.
We have VP Biden publicly admitting using US Aide to ukraine as leverage to get the prosecutor fired.
That is all the elements necescary to prove criminal public corruption. And everyone of those has been proven.
It is NOT necescary to prove that the Biden’s were paid – though that probably has been established.
It is NOT necescary to establish that Joe Biden was directly paid – public figures can not trade governmet power for benefits to the family.
There is no – but the money went to my kids loophole in bribery.
We do have proof that the $5 of the 10M was earmarked for Joe.
Nor is this close to the end of the story.
After receiving money from China – Joe wrote a letter of recomendation for the son of the chinese spymater.
That was while out of office and is not in and of itself a crime. But that REQUIRED Joe to register under FARA.
So another actual crime involving Joe Biden.
Dennis: thank you.
CISA = CHEKA = World Economic Forum’s new “Amerika” = Democratic Party
US House Speaker Mike Johnson goes after the DOJ and scorches them. Live hearing
Finally, a real Speaker for the people of America, to protect us from Biden’s authoritarian administration
Dear Prof Turley,
I suspect this will come as a surprise for many of your present readers. People who, for the most part, vehemently oppose Biden’s domestic policies and practices (e.g. the Laptop from hell etc., etc.), and whole-heartedly support his foreign policies and practices .. . especially in the Holy Lands among God’s Chosen People.
“We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.” Karl Rove, aka ‘The Turd Blossom’ circa post 9/11
It’s all going according to plan. Joe Biden’s plan for Karl Rove’s et al New American Century. First Afghanistan, then on to Iraq, Libya, Syria, the global war on terror and Biden’s two-front assault on the axis of evil in Ukraine and the Holy Lands today.
These people will say and do anything. Biden creates his own reality. .. ‘a stupid clown of the spirit’s motive.’
* btw, according to the New York Times “More Than 500 U.S. Officials Sign Letter Protesting Biden’s Israel Policy”
The signers, representing some 40 government agencies, reflect growing internal dissent over the administration’s support of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
Obama/Biden’s Amerikkka
one side and only one sides uses threats, violence and intimidation again and again.
Democrats = Death
Turley has twisted himself in knots to protect the most documented and proven liar in American political history DJT, if not the world’s most proven liar. Turley still collects a paycheck from a media company that was proven in court to mislead their viewers. Turley’s blog has become nothing more than performance pandering to the Trump base. And it has been sad to watch Turley’s silent complicity on Trump’s extremist views on law and order and the constitution itself.
You spelled BHO wrong.
LOL…Good one, Wendy!
+100
OT
The House Ethics Committee report on Rep. Santos (R-NY) is out, and they’ve found “substantial evidence that Representative George Santos: knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; used campaign funds for personal purposes; engaged in fraudulent conduct in connection with RedStone Strategies LLC; and engaged in knowing and willful violations of the Ethics in Government Act as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House”
They are referring the matter to the DOJ.
Perhaps Democrats as a group should be banned given that riots, violent crime and misinformation follow where ever their terrorist supporters appear, from using hospitals in Gaza for launching missiles to the DNC HQ
Democrats control Washington DC, so it follows defunding the police might be a swell idea right about now to welcome to Nazi comrades in arms, aka Pro-Hamas ilk
Top House Democrats evacuated from DNC headquarters as police clash with protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire
https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/15/politics/dnc-headquarters-violent-protest-democrats-evacuated/index.html
Capitol officers injured in clash with group protesting ‘violently’ outside DNC
WASHINGTON — Six Capitol Police officers were injured in a clash with protestors outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
U.S. Capitol Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” near the DNC headquarters building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington. Members of Congress were evacuated from the building as the protest erupted.
Video posted on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as the officers moved in to make arrests. The videos also show officers shoving protesters. Many of the protesters were wearing black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now.”
Law enforcement sources say six officers were injured during the encounter. All six were treated on scene and none were taken to the hospital.
https://abc7.com/democratic-national-committee-pro-palestinian-protest-violent-protests-washington-dc/14066642/
Insurrection on steroids
More peaceful protests by our leftist fascists friends: Police escort Jewish students from ASU meeting after rocks thrown
https://www.thecollegefix.com/police-escort-jewish-students-from-asu-meeting-after-rocks-thrown/
There was no lie/falsehood alleged. READ THE AXIOS ARTICLE TURLEY LINKED TO ABOVE: https://www.axios.com/2023/11/13/biden-gaza-hamas-policy-state-department-memo
Anyone (including Turley) who now thinks the government is calling Biden out for a “lie” has just been fooled by the memo’s intended deception.
This was a policy disagreement dressed up in “misinformation” doublespeak to get the public’s attention. You all fell for it.
PLEASE, read the linked articles in Turley’s posts. I doubt he does.
Left wing troll says wut?
An internal State Department dissent memo accuses President Biden of “spreading misinformation” on the Israel-Hamas war and alleges that Israel is committing “war crimes” in Gaza, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Axios…..
Without offering a specific example, the memo accuses Biden of “spreading misinformation in his Oct. 10 speech” supporting Israel, one of the signature addresses of his presidency.
no more crystal meth for you
“Without offering a specific example.” Yes, you nailed it!
How do you call out misinformation without listing a single piece of misinformation?
The accusation is a conclusory opinion. They offered no evidence to support that opinion.
Try to think before you blindly accept. We have a problem in this country, where individuals apparently do not have the capacity to think critically anymore.
First off it’s Professor Turley [not Turley], but Mr. Turley may be acceptable, or if you by chance know him personally Jonathan. I doubt you were ever in the military where last names are common for a subordinate, which by all reckoning you are not superior in character or intellect any regard to the Professor. An individual of character would not walk into someone’s domicile (place of business or residence) and insult them especially since he’s welcomed you without knowing you or even asking you to identify who you are. Individuals like you make this world a far harsher place. I am not quarreling with you about the content of what you wrote but the nature of your post that’s full of insults to our host. Your insults diminish what you say.
Who pays for this platform some benevolent fairy god mother?
Dorothy Parker: “There’s a hell of a distance between wise-cracking and wit. Wit has truth in it; wise-cracking is simply calisthenics with words.”
Judging from his long record as a politician, he should be banned ab initio.
libs and the dnc, only want to be in control, of all of those trillions. Having an inept doj, makes it easier to get away with crimes. ie: hunter and family. 150 Americans die every day, from chinese fentanyl, biden wants in on that deal too. https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html#:~:text=Even%20in%20small%20doses%2C%20it,to%20synthetic%20opioids%20like%20fentanyl.