ABC-Washington Post Poll: Biden Supported By Bare Majority Of Americans

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that President Joe Biden has thus far failed in unifying the nation. His approval level stands at just 52 percent, one of the lowest polling results for a president since 1945. The result reflects not just our hardened politics but also the decision of Biden to move forward with a hard-left agenda as well as legislation that is muscled through on a handful of votes. There has been little evidence of an effort to reach consensus or compromise. Nevertheless, the poll is surprising. After all, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is polling at 56 percent and would still win reelection despite allegations that he engaged in rampant sexual harassment, bungled the pandemic, and hid embarrassing data on deaths from Covid-19.
Biden’s popularity is lower than any modern president except for Gerald Ford in 1974 at 48% and Donald Trump at 42% in 2017. ABC reports that “[f]or the 14 presidents from Truman to Biden, the 100-day average is 66%.”
I have been disappointed in Biden’s failure to lead from the middle. I did not have the same expectations for Trump to change his divisive style or policies. However, Biden was once known as a moderate who could make tough calls. I had occasion to meet with Biden as a senator and liked him. I was hoping that that Biden would reappear after the election despite disappointing moments on the campaign trial.
Biden pledged after the election to be honest with the public and make tough calls. He has not fulfilled that pledge. On issues from the effort to end the filibuster to a raw effort to pack the Supreme Court, Biden has remained silent. He has repeatedly shown an unwillingness to confront the far left of his party that seems to be driving legislative and policy initiatives. He has not made the tough calls and that failure of leadership on issues like court packing has put the party at odds with the majority of voters in some areas.
I never understood why Trump did not moderate his rhetoric or politics as every poll showed that he was continuing to lose critical women and suburban voters. Biden seems equally blind to the costs of pursuing the same strategy from the left. He is still doing ten points better than Trump but that is still barely a majority of voters in support of his new presidency. Given his more presidential demeanor and moderate language, Biden should be doing much better. However, his party has gone “all in” on an agenda that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has acknowledged exceeded the expectations of her allies on the far left.
The statement of AOC seems to echo in this poll which found that 40 percent of voters were concerned that Biden was too liberal — the highest of recent Democratic presidents. Another 53 percent were worried that he was expanding the government too much. Only 52 percent favored his handling of the economy and only 37 percent approved of his work on immigration. (He received strong marks for his pandemic relief efforts and move to increase corporate taxes).
The poll also shows a sharp partisan divide with only 13 percent of Republicans supporting Biden (another departure from past modern presidents who generally saw greater support from the opposing party, except for Trump). What may be a greater concern is Independents usually offer sizable majorities for a new president at 100 days — 75% for Reagan and 67% for Obama. Only 47% of independents approve of Biden’s work. Again, he is closer to Trump who saw only 38% support at the same point.
The polling may also reflect the declining trust in the media. The media has been largely in the tank for Biden in refusing to run certain stories, running hit pieces against his opponents, and downplaying controversies. Despite overwhelmingly favorable news coverage, it has not translated into overwhelming polling numbers. That may reflect how the public is now either distrustful from the media or self-contained in siloed news chambers. Many news outlets now tailor their coverage to viewers from the left or right — reaffirming preexisting bias and avoiding conflicting stories. Thus, most of the media may follow the same narratives on stories but they are largely reaching the same audience — the classic problem of singing to the choir.
There was a time (not long ago) when the media was viewed as left-leaning but still trustworthy on basic stories. Polling shows that such trust is now gone. The result is that there is no trusted and shared source for information. Our divisions remains unchanged and only deepened by both our politics and press.
Biden will have to decide if he wants to continue to cater to the extreme of his party or whether he will belatedly tack toward the center. Trump refused to moderate his statements or his policies. Biden is better on the rhetoric but he has continued the same divisional politics. Indeed, at least Trump was honest about his inflexibility and defiance. Biden continues to voice the sentiments of compromise but there has been little evidence of a willingness to compromise on many issues. That may succeed if the Democrats can hold their slim lead in both houses. However, like Trump, his first 100 days has been tailored to satisfy the far extreme of his voting base rather than seek broader support through a more moderate agenda.
“the people are nothing but a great beast…
I have learned to hold popular opinion of no value.”
– Alexander Hamilton
________________
America doesn’t need polls and America doesn’t need Hamilton’s beast.
One man, one vote democracy released Hamilton’s great, voracious and insatiable beast.
The American republic was designed and established by geniuses to provide the best possible government.
Government under the dominion of the Consitituon and Bill of Rights is not monarchy and it is not ochlocracy – it is a satisfactory, nay, perfect medium.
The American republic enjoys “…a government in which supreme power resides in a body of citizens entitled to vote…,” by definition in Merriam-Webster.
Turnout in the 1788 election was 11.6% because states rationally, coherently and appropriately limited voting to male Europeans who were 21 and possessed 50 lbs Sterling or 50 acres.
To perpetuate a republic, the vote must, at least, be restricted to the age of cognitive and financial maturity and vesting, denying the vote to beneficiaries of government largesse – public workers and recipeints of government assistance – as it is known and not variable how they will vote.
States have foolishly failed to severely restrict the vote and they have bought the votes of those who populate Hamilton’s beast.
The vote is nealy moot, in any case, as American government was created to function under severe limitations and restrictions enumerated by the Constitution and Bill of Rights not subject to the vote, while the people were allowed maximal freedom in their lives and enterprises.
The Supreme Court and judicial branch have failed to support the clear and obvious meaning and intent of the Constitution and Bill of Rights which severely limit and restrict the powers of government.
The sole control by the people on the Supreme Court and judicial branch is, not a vote, but impeachment and conviction, the process of which must be enhanced, streamlined and accelerated.
Somehow Congress’ approval rating is around 30%. Something is definitely wonky about the polling.
People generally approve of their own members of Congress but disapprove of Congress as a whole.
I guess the poll shows half of America isn’t paying attention.
Awwww turn that frown upside down, JT! That’s about the margin of victory for Biden in the general election. Maybe you’re upset that, despite the core principle of your employer being to damage dems enough to take them down, that it has so far not managed to dirty up Biden’s polling numbers? I love it…, you guys are going to have work harder to justify the money you’re taking from Empire Murdoch! Awesome.
On another note: “On issues from the effort to end the filibuster to a raw effort to pack the Supreme Court, Biden has remained silent. “…
I will never get tired of your railing on about court expansion when all Biden has been doing is advocating a more conservative plan than the one you advocated way back when during repub control of the executive branch. It makes me LMAO every time I see you lamely attempt to pull off that particular criticism. I get a visual of a disappointed and embarassed you sitting in on a Hunger Games council meeting with a truly perturbed and disappointed expression on your face as your handiwork is being called into public view. I won’t lie though, it does remind me of what happened to one Mitt Romney as he was forced to repeatedly condemn his best accomplishment as Massachusetts governor around health care in order to hold the place of repub nominee for president. He probably thought the convention theme of ‘We Built This’ was racist enough…, and then along came trumpy bear to pee on his gardenias and take the party into full on George Wallace territory. Enjoy your place amongst your party’s talking heads, Jon. You’ve earned it.
JT, why do you use the word “liberals” to describe the leftists or Marxists. Call them by the correct name. True liberals, such as JFK, would be extremely distressed by what’s happened to their party and to the liberal cause.
This is a truth that almost singularly difficult for the democrat-leaning (not necessarily ‘liberals’,per say, though, that takes too many forms to be labeled): when people such as Biden seemed like stand up folks it’s because they were LYING to you. Full stop. I’m guessing for many, that timeframe spans decades. Excepting perhaps the Professor: these people aren’t even the peers you seem to regard them as; though they LOVE your dollars and votes, they do not know your name, and they do not intend to find out. They simply don’t care. The hero worship from grown adults is embarrassing.
I forget who it was but some bigshot in the Obama-Biden administration said that Biden has been wrong on every single foreign policy issue for the last 40 years. Biden continues to extend that championship streak every time he opens his mouth on the subject.
NEWS ALERT: After four years of an extreme right wing administration JT is not happy that Biden is not trying to placate the Trump supporters and ignore his base. Lets also note that Americans almost across the board support the Biden.
Lets also note that South and Central Americans almost across the board support the Biden.
FIFY. Biden’s at 52% with overwhelming support from MSM and Big Tech. Trump was at 43% with overwhelming opposition from MSM and Big Tech.
“Lets also note that Americans almost across the board support the Biden.”
“Almost” don’t feed the bulldog. Rasmussen’s Presidential Approval Index gives Joe a rating of -7. That’s MINUS SEVEN. Joe is divisive.
Trump’s lowest was minus 25 (https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/trump_approval_index_history).
Biden’s lowest so far is minus 13 (https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/biden_administration/biden_approval_index_history).
On April 24, 2017, Trump was also at -7, and he’d already hit -19 multiple times.
However divisive Biden is, Trump was even more divisive.
See Olly’s comment at 12:10 PM.
I don’t agree with his opinion.
“I have been disappointed in Biden’s failure to lead from the middle. I did not have the same expectations for Trump to change his divisive style or policies.”
Why not? Why weren’t you also disappointed in Trump’s failure to lead from the middle?
“On issues from the effort to end the filibuster to a raw effort to pack the Supreme Court, Biden has remained silent.”
That’s false. He’s said a bit about both. Perhaps you just don’t like what he’s said.
“The polling may also reflect the declining trust in the media. ”
Or perhaps it reflects increased polarization that was only exacerbated under Trump and the continued lies by many on the right that Biden stole the election.
“Why weren’t you also disappointed in Trump’s failure to lead from the middle?” JT said exactly that. Did you bother to read it??
“That’s false. He’s said a bit about both. Perhaps you just don’t like what he’s said.” No, Joe dithered about both. Still dithering.
“Or perhaps it reflects increased polarization that was only exacerbated under Trump blah blah blah.” I don’t know how you get around with two left feet.
“JT said exactly that. Did you bother to read it??”
I did read it, as should be obvious from the fact that I quoted some of it.
I don’t see anywhere that JT said that he was also disappointed in Trump’s failure to lead from the middle. Please do quote where he said it. I’d be happy to be corrected. JT acknowledged that Trump failed to lead from the middle, but if he was disappointed by it, he didn’t say so.
“I never understood why Trump did not moderate his rhetoric or politics as every poll showed that he was continuing to lose critical women and suburban voters.” Jonathan Turley, scholar and gentleman.
Yes, that’s JT acknowledging that Trump failed to lead from the middle too.
But he’s not expressing disappointment, only puzzlement.
Because he was not a Trump voter. Prof Turley voted for Biden, hence his disappointment. I an astonished that he expected anything different from Joe.
https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-once-called-court-packing-bonehead-idea-terrible-terrible-mistake-1583763. Biden has not remained silent. He’s looking for cover to do what his leftist party wants him to do. I can envision the title of the next chapter. “Blue Ribbon Panel says packing the court is a wonderful direction to take”. Joe says. “See, it’s not me, it’s the highly respected members of the Blue Ribbon Panel who are showing us the way. Aside by Joe. They better come up with the right answer if they know what’s good for them. Don’t worry Joe they all have their marching orders memorized to a “T”.
If we can fund other vital constitutional services, maybe we need to help fund a free and independent press? Maybe allow Press/Media organizations to easily convert to non-profit status? Maybe that is the bigger problem, investigative journalism requires funding.
I think it’s possible to do excellent reporting. Roone Arledge (ABC, a long time ago) was the best news director ever. Maybe another Roone Arledge will come along and create a cable-news network with editorial balance, but Fox already tried to shift to the center and got their heads handed to them on ratings.
Being conservative, I’m not afraid of opposing viewpoints (I want to know what the black leotards are thinking), and I’m sure that as a liberal, you aren’t either, but ultimately, more people than you and I need to demand editorial balance.
Polling has become so discredited that this poll is meaningless.
I see the polling on vaccine hesitancy being broadcast as showing that white Republican men are rejecting the vaccine yet the areas where supply outstrips demand, are almost always Democrat strongholds.
Rasmussen is the only one I trust at all. The rest are shameless push polls.
No Republican would ever come out ahead if the Poll was taken by ABC News and the Washington Post. That’s the source of bias and no, I am not a Republican but am tired of the politicized news we get day after day. Professor Turley does try to find the middle ground and gives you both sides of most stories and then lets you comment. Too many people here are unaware of how fortunate we are to have access to the thoughts of a well educated and middle-of-the-road writer.
Are these the same pollsters who have been wrong so often (always favoring the Left)?
If anywhere close to accurate, the poll is a damning indictment of Americans. How can 52% still support the leftist agenda?
I agree. I am certain it’s lower, perhaps considerably. 52 is the number they were comfortable sharing. I’ll bet it’s closer to the high 30s.
Also, Prof: I am not one to be rude, but come on. ‘Hope he decides’? That decision was made before he took office, and likely not even by Biden.
The “polls” had Biden winning Florida by 3-8 points. He lost by 4. This was the 2nd biggest defeat for a Democrat in Florida in over 30 years.