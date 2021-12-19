USC Under Fire Over Student’s Anti-Zionist Threats on Social Media

The University of Southern California is under fire this week after a student tweeted that she wants “to kill every motherf–king zionist” as well as other postings denounced as anti-Semitic. The student, Yasmeen Mashayekh, is listed as a diversity and inclusion (DEI) senator for the University of Southern California Viterbi Graduate Student Association. The school has refused to take action against Mashayekh, but other students have objected that the school would not have been so circumspect if Mashayekh said that she wanted to kill others like BLM supporters.
Mashayekh also tweeted in June “Death to Israel and its b–ch the US” and later declared that “if you are not for the complete destruction of Israel and the occupation forces then you’re anti-Palestinian.” In a May tweet, she stated “Yes I f–king love hamas now stfu.” On June 21, she tweeted “Zionists are going to f–king pay.”
When asked about her calls for violence, Mashayekh was unapologetic on a podcast by Palestine in America on Dec. 2: “I still don’t feel any pressure to change any stances or apologize for anything at all.”
Other students have objected. Molly Davis, a student at USC, told Fox News that “while students are being forced to go through a virtual ‘diversity’ training, DEI senators are tweeting how they want to literally end the lives of humans who support the Jewish people. It’s dark and severely twisted.”
Sixty-six current and former faculty members at USC signed a letter to the university’s leadership, calling on it to “publicly and explicitly rebuke Yasmeen Mashayekh for her offensive behavior and to distance USC from her hateful statements.”
However, a USC spokesperson told Fox News that the statements are “disturbing” but legally protected.
“The individual is a member of a graduate student group that is self-organized, elects its own council members and does not set the university’s policies. Even though the statements at issue are legally protected, we understand they are disturbing. USC rejects and condemns hatred in all its forms.”
I agree that these comments are protected speech. I would oppose an effort to expel a student for posting such views on social media as an infringement of free speech.
That said, there is a striking contrast in how universities (including public universities) respond to controversial postings.
We have previously discussed the concern that academics are allowed (correctly) to voice extreme views on social justice and police misconduct, but that there is less tolerance for the voicing of opposing views on such subjects. There were analogous controversies at the University of California and Boston University, where there has been criticism of such a double standard, even in the face of criminal conduct. Some intolerant statements against students are deemed free speech while others are deemed hate speech or the basis for university action. There is a lack of consistency or uniformity in these actions which turn on the specific groups left aggrieved by out-of-school comments. There is also a tolerance of faculty and students tearing down fliers and stopping the speech of conservatives. Indeed, even faculty who assaulted pro-life advocates was supported by faculty and lionized for her activism.
Nevertheless, in the past, I have defended extremist views on academic freedom grounds like those of University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who rationalized the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis also writes for the site “Lawyers, Guns, and Money.”)
Notably, despite his past views on the killing of conservative protesters, the New York Times still published Loomis on its opinion page (after promising not to run future op-eds by people like Sen. Tom Cotton).
I have defended faculty who have made similarly disturbing comments on “detonating white people,” denouncing police, calling for Republicans to suffer, strangling police officers, celebrating the death of conservatives, calling for the killing of Trump supporters, supporting the murder of conservative protesters and other statements.
Yet, there is a zero tolerance for statements or jokes from the right of the political spectrum. We recently discussed how St. Joseph’s University refused to renew a contract for a professor who actually prevailed in such a free speech fight. A conservative North Carolina professor faced calls for termination over controversial tweets and was pushed to retire. Dr. Mike Adams, a professor of sociology and criminology, had long been a lightning rod of controversy. In 2014, we discussed his prevailing in a lawsuit that alleged discrimination due to his conservative views. He was then targeted again after an inflammatory tweet calling North Carolina a “slave state.” That led to his being pressured to resign with a settlement. He then committed suicide just days before his last day as a professor.
We have also seen universities remain silent as student government bodies and boards engage in blatant content-based discrimination in exercising their control over budgets or publications (here and here and here). That includes denying funding for a speech of former Vice President Michael Pence.
Student publications are firing writers and editors who write columns espousing dissenting views on police abuse or other subjects. This pattern has repeated itself at Wisconsin, Syracuse, Oklahoma State, and other schools. Student columnists have been formally condemned at schools like Georgetown and both faculty and students have sought to eliminate whole publications at schools like Dartmouth as “incubators of hate.”
It often seems like schools like USC see the free speech values with clarity in dealing with the speech of individuals like Mashayekh. Yet, these schools are silent or actively engaged in the targeting of speech from other perspectives. This content-based discrimination is the scourge of free speech. The record of most schools shows that their tolerance for controversial speech is based largely on the content of the viewpoints or the groups being targeted. Consider the call “to kill every motherf–king ______.” If you fill in that blank with an assortment of other groups or identities, it is doubtful that USC would have reacted in the same way.
The test of free speech is whether it is defended universally, not episodically. Mashayekh likely felt little concern over whether she would be punished for her hateful statements. However, many at USC do not have such faith or luxury in speaking their minds on contemporary issues.
This is how the left does ethnic cleansing. This Jihadi Robespierre is just one flavor among many.
These are the threats of an Islamic terrorist.
Death to Israel. Death to America.
That’s the chant that starts the day in every elementary school in Iran.
This is the kind of homicidal antisemitism so common in the Middle East. Because it’s intrinsic to the Koran. It makes for some awkward conversations with apologists who insist it’s a religion of peace. There are millions of moderate Muslims in the world. There are many American Muslims who believe in women’s rights, and have Jewish friends. But the uncomfortable truth is that they are not closely following the Koran, which is supposed to be the direct, and unfiltered word of Allah. It’s another uncomfortable truth that if you insult Mohammad, or deface a Koran, there is a high likelihood you’ll be murdered. It’s not the same as Christians, who are used to tolerating sexy nun costumes, twerking baby Jesus, and crosses in jars of urine.
All that said, it is a bit of a mystery how China can engage in genocide against Muslim Uighur, without global Muslim uprisings. Funny, how selective the outrage is.
“Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.”
Herman Wouk's epic books and screenplay "War and Remembrance" resulted in a 37 hour long miniseries. He was given permission to film on the grounds of Auschwitz. This scene from the series follows Natalie Jastrow from Theresienstadt to Auschwitz. Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg (Jane Seymour) was one of many on the set who either had family impacted by the "Final Solution" or survivors of the camps. This emotional scene gives one a tiny taste of the horrors that had befallen the Jewish Nation during their many captivities while in the nation and the diaspora inflicted upon them by the Roman Cesar Titus in CE 70 who drove them from Israel and scattered them abroad.

Complex and detailed and often tragic history.
Complex and detailed and often tragic history.
https://youtu.be/3O-8BceNdm8
Different take here. I say this speech should be allowed, along with all other expressions considered “hate”. Let the Black Liberationists and Black Nationalists Speak loudly about how they see white people. Let the Han Chinese openly spout their supremacy. Let the supremacy of Islam or Judaism be preached and embraced by people. Allow white nationalists to say what they want. Even worse, the neo-Nazis – let them have their say too.
I’m an autodidact, which has many plusses and minuses. But what it has meant practically is that I learn by reading primarily. I’ve made it a habit to dive into divergent and supposedly subversive ideas proposed by many fringe political and supposed “hate” groups. What one finds if they approach any one of these more militant movements with a blank sheet of paper is a clear rationale for their beliefs and moral justification for their cause. Victim narratives are always the motivation. Supremacism whether white or otherwise seems to put the entire thing on overdrive, example being Jihadism. The innate supremacy of the devout Muslim according to the Koran is plain. I would not have known this had I not read random books about the actual history of Islam, which can easily be described as conquering and subjugating. It’s an imperial strategy and a religion all in one package. A totalitarian view of self, social and political governance morally and legally. It’s not all bad, in fact quite the opposite. That’s the appeal of Islam, it’s an ascetic, largely morally admirable faith when practiced fundamentally. I get the purity those who surrender to it experience. FWIW, I’ve seen the exact same ecstasy in those who’ve been “born again” with Jesus. And both often seem to engender real growth and change in a good direction for people I’ve seen this happen to. devout practitioners of either faith, along with other faiths, tend to be lovely people personally. What the Godless among us cannot seem to process is how much goodness flows from religion. Many in more fundamentalist communities and societies look at “the West” and do not see something worth trading their religion for. I also find the words of Malcom X to be persuasive, I think his moral reasoning was clear and unarguable. I do not by any means reserve ‘rightness’ for those positions that align with my identity.
I found there are all kinds of valid moral causes out there that motivate militant political movements. I actually think I’m much more intellectually grounded in reality by listening to so many divergent voices. A better article might have been on what Yasmeen Mashayekh actually believes and why? Interview her, discuss her views, argue with her. Go crazy – sponsor a debate. I think sunlight is the best disinfectant. I think speech yields engagement and the raison d’etre of the liberal society is to allow reason argued in open civic spaces without fear of illegal violence. This ongoing argument should produce better ‘information’ due to the application of reason via open dialog, and yield “progress” for society. Openness is good for its own sake. As an aside, please note I do think a lot of this sort of thing is age appropriate. Kids don’t need to learn much about politics early anyway…One should only be “open” once one knows who they are and why.
I’d like to see all the different ideas people have based on religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity/orientation discussed openly, including all those who disagree and to also have open non-violent conflict with each other. The internet was like this for a minute, do you remember? It was such a vibrant intellectual moment for political speech. Example: I learned at least as much from “alternative history” as I have from straight history. One of the best books on the founding of the U.S. was a Marxist based materialist critique by Draper (Theodore?? I think). More speech is good. We can make our mind up about what we believe and agree with. Only via engagement in the open can we begin to get beyond what divides us.
“The school has refused to take action against Mashayekh, but other students have objected that the school would not have been so circumspect if Mashayekh said that she wanted to kill others like BLM supporters.”
“Behind every apparent double standard lies an unconfessed single standard”
~DSS
Might I guess that Yasmeen Mashayekh is a Palestinian and Palestinians are evil hateful people who have an irrational animus against Jews since the eighteen eighties when the Jews made their rightful decision to return to repossess the land that God Almighty deeded to Abraham whose only legitimate descendants they are (The Arabs are Abraham’s descendants too but only through a slave girl whore) in BC4000 or thereabouts.
The Palestinians have been in terrorist opposition to this since 1880 but in 1948 they were comprehensively defeated in Israel’s war of establishment. Israel killed 7000 of them and 720,000 fled like the cowardly terrorist pussies they were/are and because Arab radio stations told them to evacuate to avoid inadvertently acting as human shields for Jews and to leave a clear field of fire for the invading Arab armies. In 1967 Israel responded to Palestinian terrorism by grabbing the remaining 22% of British Mandate land that they had not conquered in 1948. The Jews want the vacant possession to which they are entitled, despite the misery in which Israel holds them Palestinians refuse. They cling to their “rights” refusing to admit that as they are a defeated conquered people all rights including those that politically correct woke leftist chattering class obsessives refer to as “human rights” have been extinguished. The world accepts Israel as a legitimate white colonial settler state. All the other white colonial settler states have dealt with their necessary indigenous genocides in times before news media noticed such things. Surely denying Israel the same right just because their actions can not be concealed from the internet is unjust. Israel Desperately needs a FINAL SOLUTION to the Palestinian question and surely all states of the anglophone empire, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the hegmon the US, that support Israel’s legitimacy should not oppose.
Is this kind of commentary okay here? Wow. That’s some serious snarling hate, bruh. Switch to decaf, take a walk – you need to get a grip on yourself.
I am addicted to Weapons of Mass Destruction level sarcasm, I can only oppose certain ideas by in form supporting them but including things that a true supporter would omit. It is not complete, please reply to the extended version that I will resubmit.
Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Are you the same scribblerg above who wrote the lengthy diatribe about freedom of speech? Go back and read your entire FIRST paragraph!
This incident is just another example of the utter collapse of higher education. I’ve learned to expect that the identity of a speaker is key to knowing whether the speaker will be punished or not. From the offering of idiotic majors, to the hiring of faculty based on identity, to the confusion over which sex someone is, to the permission granted to students to trigger in class, to the exceedingly high ratio of administration to faculty….. all of it has contributed to the irrelevancy of a college education. I have come to believe that the future belongs to those who work with their hands. I say this after 34 years as a college professor who is ashamed to have been a part of what higher education has become.
Ms. Caton: thank you for your comment.
“if you are not for the complete destruction of Israel and the occupation forces then you’re anti-Palestinian.” __Mashayekh
Let me correct the record. According to international law, Israel is sovereign over Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. This is based on law and even American Senate approval.
When Israel was established, Jordan illegally occupied those pieces of land. They are now back in the hands of Israel, which had sovereignty over them.
If one claims Israel does not have sovereignty, then one must make the same claim about Syria, Saudi Arabia, and many other Arab countries. Anti-Semites will only make that claim against Israel because anti-Semitism has a double standard, one for Israel and one for the Jews, who they hate and one for everyone else.
This “DEI Senator” seems unhinged. She represents an extreme form of the “anti-racist” view that racism is prejudice PLUS power. Hate for a group believed to be powerful cannot be racist, according to this definition. Because Israel and the “zionists” are powerful relative to the Palestinians, hate for the former cannot be racist. And in fact, any other powerful group that does not form an alliance with those who are fighting the “oppressors” are themselves “racists”. This is how the “anti-racist” view of the world justifies some kinds of hate speech but not others.
It is one thing for someone to criticise the State of Israel for policies he believes oppress Palestinians. It is another to call for the killing of “zionists”. All this having been said, I agree with Turley that this is protected speech under Brandenberg, and that universities should not discriminate against speakers based on whom they are for and whom they are against. But you can’t believe this and at the same time advocate “anti-racism”, as most universities now do. The “anti-racist” doctrine REQUIRES viewpoint discrimination.
“ However, a USC spokesperson told Fox News that the statements are “disturbing” but legally protected.”
All speech from anyone that is on the side of the “Anti-America” crowd, that being ANTIFA / BLM And others like this person that is calling for the killing of an entire-Nation, is fully protected. But, no speech by anyone that is on the side I stand on, that being the “Pro America 🇺🇸“, “Christian believing
Traditional-American-Family” side.
Our speech is not only not protected, it is denounced by these kind of students along with a majority of the faculty and spokes-people like this person that is now championing “Free-Speech.” And they always do when it fits them and their agenda. This is the face of a genuine “hypocrite,” and the face of genuine hypocrisy.
With all that being said, I close with this. To me this person is a representation of somebody that is emotionally and mentally unstable. By-Far. Therefore, they need to be placed on some kind of watch system. Look at the times that somebody has committed murder on a scale on
Students / schools.
And each time they do and they get caught it never fails. Each time it comes out that the warning signs was there and nobody never did anything about it. Time after time after time after time. It just doesn’t stop.
There’s never been one case of somebody like this that did not eventually act upon their rhetoric and then all of a-sudden, they commit murder on a scale, and there was no warning signs whatsoever. There was nothing put on social media. There was not one person that the media could talk to from their friends to family members, that said something like this. Along these lines.
“ this would be the last person you would expect them to do this! Just the other day, they had been talking about getting married settling down having kids, and how much they was enjoying their church! This is the person that helped little old ladies across the street, and loved rescuing animals. This is the person you would want for your neighbor, or dating your daughter or your son!!”
No. Not ever has a murderous person’s situation turned out like this. It’s always, Always loaded to the gunwales with warning signs. From the police interacting with them, and not only one time but having several interactions in their past from arresting them for violent behavior, to social services getting involved because of their parents basically throwing up their hands.
Because the apple fell far from the 🌲trees. 🌳 and then after all this is said and done here comes all the outpouring with LARGE SCALE, CANDLIE LIT VIGILS. Teddy bears left on school grounds along with flower shrines. The cycle repeats itself. Always a far-left wing-student that learned all the ultra dangerous talk denouncing America, from people teaching in schools & colleges that have no business being in there. “Dangerous Radicals,” themselves.
And then when one of their students winds up out-out on all the dangerous talk they learned from sorry scum teachers / professors, these things that taught them all the ultra dangerous rhetoric, what do they do ? And do it every, AND I MEAN. EVERY. SINGLE TIME??
Why they run and hide behind words like this.
“ I didn’t teach them anything like that. /. They took what I said out-out-context. / I had a feeling something was going on with them but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. Are these people that have no business teaching whatsoever are priming students like this. Every single member of ANTIFA, comes out of colleges with professors that need to have every bit of their teaching credentials pulled for life. And never, ever, be allowed to be around young impressionable minds.
And if you don’t believe me about this concerning ANTIFA and BLM, Then you need to watch a few videos from the students, or the ones that have gone on and graduated, and got out in life and I don’t know if I should use the term they grew up, or deprogrammed, or what. But there are several of these videos on YouTube and when you listen to them and each one tells you where they learned all of this.
Where the hotbed of converting them all is at. In our High Schools & Colleges. Every person that reads this, should listen to some of these videos and these people sit and talk with Ben Shapiro, or with Dennis Prager of PRAGER UNIVERSITY, Or with DAVE RUBIN of the RUBIN REPORT.
So is she a good guy with a gun or a bad buy? What color is her hat? How do you tell a good guy with a gun versus a bad guy with a gun? Please, can we just hand out guns at 4 year old birthday parties? Take the gun to school. If everyone has a gun then we can catch the bad guys with guns after they kill only 1 or 2 people.
But please, do not give a life saving COVID vaccine to anybody. Well, actually I hope the Republicans aren’t getting any vaccines, Don’t be a hypocritical jerk like master trump baby is. He got the vaccine, you better not don’t you. Be like the dead state senator from Washington State. He died by his mantra, death before a life saving COVID vaccine.
Who cares? Why give this nutty, hateful, bigot of a woman the attention she craves? That the USC is run by spineless, blubber-brained, time servers more concerned with free lunches than education is neither shocking nor new. To run a university today one has to be a shape-shifting weasel prepared to surrender all academic principles at the grunt of a flash mob. Name and shame the individuals responsible for USC’s policy.
Why give this nutty, hateful, bigot of a woman the attention she craves?
Opps, I thought you were going off on a rant about the few trolls that dirty up the blog.
But no, you stayed on topic.
Turley says:
“The record of most schools show that their tolerance for controversial speech is based largely on the content of the viewpoints or the groups being targeted. Consider the call “to kill every motherf–king ______.” If you fill in that blank with an assortment of other groups or identities, it is doubtful that USC would have reacted in the same way.”
Isn’t that statement ironic. Turley’s record shows that his intolerance for malicious advocacy journalism is based entirely upon which media outlet is doing the advocacy. Behold the reckless false reporting of ______.” If you fill in that blank with Fox News, Newsweek, of OAN, it is NOT doubtful whether Turley would criticize them.
He won’t.
Jeff, your name seems as if it may be a Jewish name and yet you fail to condemn this woman that would kill you and your family if given the chance. As a Jewish person I feel as if it is fools like you that will march into the ovens as you try desperately to get off a “strongly worded letter” to the NY Times.
Professor Turley, thank you for addressing this woman and her nasty comments, an issue I raised yesterday in one of your previous columns. I admire your free speech position, but how can calling for KILLING be considered free speech? There has to be a point at which the speech falls into incitement and if screaming “kill the MFers” isn’t it please advise what it would be.
As I wrote yesterday, this little ball of hate got into an elite university, possible or probably with a free ticket, got elected to the student senate and now calls America Israel’s b*tch as she praises HAMAS, a terrorist group. The lack of appreciation for what she has been gifted is astounding.
The only good thing that can possible come of this is that any future employer will see this bigots remarks and shun her as she deserves to be shunned. Of course she will have a full career as a DEI admin person, or as a staffer for Tlaib or Omar. I can only hope that if she becomes succesfull she will someday come to a hearing where her remarks will have her seen as the poison that she is.
“ The only good thing that can possible come of this is that any future employer will see this bigots remarks and shun her as she deserves to be shunned. Of course she will have a full career as a DEI admin person, or as a staffer for Tlaib or Omar. I can only hope that if she becomes succesfull she will someday come to a hearing where her remarks will have her seen as the poison that she is.”
I couldn’t agree more with you my friend! I couldn’t. Every word that you typed was a ”spiritual rebuke”, to the, One Jeff Silberman. One of the reasons that I quoted this part of your comment is because of what you had to say about future, employees. Looking up what somebody has done or said online while they was in college, is something that I brought about at my company.
We deep-dive into them. And we have to be careful probably even more so because not only are we in the Oil&Gas Industry, but in it out here in Montana / Both Dakotas along with Wyoming & Northern &” Ne Utah. Working in the Oilfield Construction end of it, from pipeline construction to the construction of gas gathering and distribution systems, pumping stations, etc etc. The last thing we want is to hire somebody that has ulterior motive’s.
And don’t think it has not happened. It has. More than once. Think of the damage they could do, and not only to the infrastructure construction cost, but I’m talking to the environment and much worse. Blow up a main feeder line or distribution hub and you could wipe out the fuel for a certain state.
Which there is a-lot, I will never state on the Internet. I will say this place because you can’t hide it it’s too big. That being Cushing Oklahoma. Please look it up. In fact, just do this. Type in the search bar, “ pictures of Cushing Oklahoma.” you will see miles and miles of storage tanks. The large white Oil&Gas Storage tanks.
But even then all the pictures that you will see doesn’t do it justice how much is actually out in the greater Cushing area. The town itself is very small. The security is very, very tight. I do mean. TIGHT!! we are talking a few hundred heavily armed. Including the vehicles. The vast majority of the guys that work in the security side that you see riding around all over the place, most of them are X, top military branches. Army Rangers / Marine Corp Force Recon / Green Berets / Seals 🦭 / 10th Mountain 🏔 Division.
The largest tanks are the largest outside of Saudi Arabia Iran, UAE. My company has built right about, 65. If, Memory serves me correctly. Which is nothing. That’s not even a drop in the bucket. These Tanks that are the largest of its kind, are 50 feet (15 m) in height and 315 feet (95 m) in diameter. Each tank holds up to 600,000 barrels (95,000 m3) of crude oil.
The garden variety storage tank that most folks see, regardless of where they live, will hold anywhere is from 150 to 200,000 barrels. On average.
Didn’t the Supreme Court once rule that falsely yelling fire in a crowded theater was not protected by the first amendment, or something like that. It seems to me that this young woman’s statements are dangerous, and hopefully will not incite more of the violence that we have been seeing. I’m not suggesting punishment, but blithely saying that someone in a position of leadership
can say things that might encourage those who are prone to serious violence, without any repercussions, is of concern.
jeffsilberman
Spoken like a true parasite.
You piggyback on Turley’s columns to get a forum that you could never earn on your own merits.
Then you complain endlessly about him.
Show some grace.
Thank you!!! 😊 🙏 Thank you my friend!! I could not have said it better myself. Wish I could shake your hand!!!
Ms. Mashayekh obviously never learned to express herself in any language other than potty mouth.
Lefty causes better offer her a living because she just closed an awful lot of doors in normal America.
Happy that she is getting good airtime because the Lefties are telling undecided voters exactly where they stand – and it is not a compelling message.
Ironic, is it not?
There are a lot of anti Jewish bigots in America. That gang of four Ocasio for one.
Vote em out. Fire them. Send em back to bigot land where they came from.
It’s almost impossible to vote them out now. Look up the locale each one, comes from. Look up the people that live in that area that voted for each one. I did do this. As a matter of fact, I did it one Sunday after church, after all of us got through having our Sunday afternoon Dinner.
Spent about 2 1/2 hours doing my research on this on all 4.
Take the one that had an affair with her brother and got married to get him into the country. All the Republicans know this and yet not one of them will launch an official investigation into getting her out of office and then getting her kicked out of the country. Everybody knows that they have more than enough information to get the job done. They knew all this back when they held both houses and they didn’t do anything.
Why? because the entire Republican Party, the GOP, is spineless. They are. They seriously are. It hurts for me to say this because I’ve been voting Republican ever since I cast my first vote and my father was proud of me. Both of us looked forward to that day!! I was getting in my dad‘s pick up and going to the polls with daddy!!
And, here in my part of Montana, that’s a rite of passage!! It was for my 3 brothers, and our 4 sisters, going with our Mom. I would vote for a third-party candidate in a heartbeat if we had somebody that could walk all over the Republican Party and the Anti-Democrat Party. I call this party that and I have been calling him that now for sometime because there’s nothing Democratic about them anymore.
There is zero Democracy inside that party anymore. So forever more I will call him the, “Anti-Democrat-Party.” but I digress. I would vote for a viable third-party conservative in a heartbeat. Open till Trump came along and I voted for a Republican for President I was just going through the motions. I absolutely despised, fully despised everybody that the Anti-America Anti-Democrat-Party put up. Everyone that the Republican Party put up, had about as much life in them, to me, as a Beaver at work knowing down a tree.
Go watch one on a video on YouTube then get back with me. You’ll see what I’m talking about. Are open till Trump came along, metaphorically speaking, I walked to the polls. When he announced, and then the more he talked up until it was time to vote, I couldn’t wait!!! for the polls to open!!!
And standing there in line was people that I knew from around our town, our County, here in NW Montana and I have never seen so many smiles in my life! And everybody was so full of vigor. I mean unbelievable loads of happiness! Pumping hands 🙌 slapping one another on each other’s backs!! 50 something-year-old men, 60 something-year-old men, 70 something-year-old men and older all seem to have the attitude and the vigor of a young 30-something!!! we was actually happy to vote for him just as happy as if we was at another rally, another venue he put on.
Parents, have you been saving your money to send your children to USC, which sold spots out from under deserving applicants to the wealthy? Have you saved in order to send them to an environment like this, where a representative could confidently Tweet that she hopes the Jews all die, and Israel and America are destroyed? It’s like sending your kid to a terrorist madrassa.
Make informed, careful decisions about what university you want shaping your son or daughter’s intellectual growth and career training. If your kid is paying for college on his or her own, you have no say, but if it’s your money, then you need to be careful you don’t throw it away on an institution that will brainwash your child to hate himself or herself, you, Jews, white people, Asians, the country, prosperity, and working for a living.