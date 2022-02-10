The Democratic Case Against The Biden Nominee: Will Republicans Apply the “Barrett Rule”?

Below is my column in the Hill on the expected fight over the Supreme Court seat to be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer. The Democrats are calling for a confirmation process strikingly different from their own approach in the last three Supreme Court nominations.
As the White House vets “short-listers” to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) has reminded Senate Republicans that they really need to be “open-minded” about the choice. It was an ironic statement from a senator who told all men to “shut up” during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation and rejected any notion of that nominee being entitled to a presumption of innocence.
Hirono’s comment highlights today’s uncertainty over what exactly the Senate should “mind” in a confirmation. Hirono and the White House may be most worried that their eventual nominee will face the standards applied to the three nominees during the Trump administration.
Being a short lister is no easy task, but the president appears intent on making it more precarious by the day. Biden said last week that he would fulfill his controversial pledge to consider only black female candidates, a threshold racial and gender test that is opposed by the vast majority of the public and will continue to cloud the selection. Biden then added another prerequisite: Any nominee must embrace a liberal view of the Constitution on “unenumerated rights.” Thus, the president seems to be drawing incoming fire on his own nominee’s position — a position less than impregnable following the stroke of Sen. Ray Luján (D-N.M.).
Judicial philosophy
Biden has maintained that his nominee must apply a liberal interpretation to the Constitution. On one level, this is hardly surprising; presidents are allowed to pick nominees who reflect their jurisprudential views. Of course, the required expansive view of rights demanded by Biden does not include disfavored rights like parental rights on abortions or educational information, gun rights or states’ rights. Those rights are to be narrowly interpreted. In the prior three court confirmations, Democratic senators maintained they would oppose a nominee who followed a conservative view of constitutional interpretation.
In the case of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination, Sen. Angus King Jr. (I-Maine) wrote in The Atlantic that he would only vote for a nominee who expressly favored an “appropriate application of the terms of the Constitution to particular cases.” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Democratic whip, declared that his opposition to Barrett was based on her interpretive approach that would work “against change and evolution in America that is inevitable and in fact necessary.”
Under this approach, Republicans would not have to be “open-minded” about a Biden nominee who follows an expansive view of constitutional interpretation. This includes support for a “living Constitution” approach that allows courts to “update” the Constitution without the necessity of constitutional amendments. Biden reaffirmed that view in discussing his expected nominee’s acceptance that “the Constitution is always evolving slightly in terms of additional rights or curtailing rights.” Indeed, adhering to the living-Constitution theory may be the only pro-life position tolerated in a Biden nominee.
Virtually all of the nominees on Biden’s rumored short list run from the left to the far left of constitutional interpretation. Yet one favorite is South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, who holds the critical support of Biden ally Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.); Childs answered “no” when asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), during a previous confirmation hearing, if she would adhere to a living-Constitution view.
The more fluid interpretative approach demanded by Biden can entail limiting some rights while elevating others. For example, California Justice Leondra Kruger adopted a breathtaking view of the religion clauses. While working in the Obama Justice Department, she argued Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and School v. EEOC, a case involving a claim that religious schools should be able to require adherence to their central religious values. Kruger clearly shocked the High Court with a categorical denial of religious freedom in such choices. That led even Justice Elena Kagan to balk and ask, “Do you believe, Ms. Kruger, that a church has a right that is grounded in the Free Exercise Clause and/or the Establishment Clause to institutional autonomy with respect to its employees?” Kruger replied: “We do not see that line of church autonomy principles in the Religion Clause jurisprudence as such.” The court unanimously rejected her position and supported the church.
Pre-confirmation pledges
During the three Trump court nominations, Democrats shocked some observers by demanding an assurance on how justices would vote on pending cases. That was particularly the case with Barrett, who was confronted with demands that she pledge under oath to preserve Roe v. Wade or ObamaCare. I warned at the time that Democrats were creating a “Barrett rule” that could be used against their own nominees in the future.
With a pending challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Democrats pummeled Barrett with accusations that she was nominated to kill health care and filled the hearing room with photos of people who allegedly would die if she was confirmed. At the time, some of us noted that Barrett was more likely to vote to preserve the ACA and that the senators were radically misconstruing the pending case. (Barrett ultimately voted to preserve the Act, though not one of the Democratic senators apologized for their treatment of her.)
For some of Biden’s potential short-listers, such assurances have already been given on current appeals like challenged election reforms. Many commentators (like the editors of the Baltimore Sun) are pushing the nomination of the outgoing head of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill. Ifill declared that state election reforms requiring such things as voter identification are an effort “to subvert our democracy and ensure the outcome of elections is controlled by one political party.”
Personal background
One of the most alarming attacks launched by Democrats in prior nominations was against Justice Barrett on the basis of her religious beliefs. Sens. Feinstein and Hirono called on her to explain her association with a traditionalist Catholic church group. Some liberal commentators launched vicious, often vulgar assaults; “Real Time” host Bill Maher declared, for example, that Barrett was “a f—ing nut … really Catholic. I mean really, really Catholic — like speaking in tongues.”
Yet, many of Barrett’s critics are likely supportive of presumed front-runner D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sat on a now-defunct advisory school board for Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Md. As one conservative commentator has documented, the school provided “Christ-centered education for the glory of the Savior and the good of society.” Among the school’s “uncompromisingly” held principles is that God created men and women “as the crowning work of His creation. The gift of gender is thus part of the goodness of God’s creation,” that Christians must oppose “all forms of sexual immorality, including adultery, homosexuality, and pornography,” that marriage is the “uniting of one man and one woman in covenant commitment,” and that Christians should “speak on behalf of the unborn and contend for the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death.”
The question is whether Democrats will now engage in the same pearl-clutching, breathless shock over this nominee’s apparent religious connections as they did over Justice Barrett’s.
We are light-years away from the days when Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg could be confirmed 98-0 and 96-3, respectively. But in asking GOP colleagues to “keep an open mind,” Democrats are arguing for the confirmation process that they denied to three previous nominees.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
24 thoughts on “The Democratic Case Against The Biden Nominee: Will Republicans Apply the “Barrett Rule”?”
“. . . to consider only black female candidates . . .”
I long ago became numb to this culture’s intellectual dishonesty.
Or at least I thought I had.
That criteria is self-evidently racist and sexist. Where are the voices who are always decrying this country’s (alleged) racism and sexism?
Anyone woth eyeballs can see the dems are totalitarian evil, and desperate. Why anyone would support such bloodlust is legitimately concerning. They must be voted out. If you can’t vote for a non-dem, then don’t vote at all as a form of protest, as surely we all have eyes. Why anyone believes that if they don’t vote dem then they must automatically choose Trump is also puzzling. We don’t live in a binary world, the dem party has just convinced people we do, and hey – I thought progressives were supposed to be above that anyway. At this point it is literally JUST the democratic party that has lost its ever loving mind. Them alone.
It’s kind of embarrassing that JT keeps using an out-of-date photo of the Justices when he writes about the Court, especially when he’s talking about Barrett.
And anyone who has paid attention to past nomination hearings knows that Senators of both parties will do what they believe serves them. Turley is the one engaged in “pearl-clutching, breathless shock” about this.
Biden is offering some “smoking kit” to dumb american smokers. Give em each a gun with one bullet. Tell em to point directly into the head and shoot. Get your suicide over more quickly.
Any set of written rules, from the Constitution to the NFL football rulebook, must be viewed as being fair to all that participate. The referees must be viewed as being impartial to each team, only interpreting the rules fairly. One of the big problems is we want the rules to favor our political point of view but don’t want that same rulebook to apply to the other team. Result: the leaders of both teams look corrupt since neither will follow the written rulebook and views the referees as biased.
For example: if we support 14th Amendment equal rights for women, African-Americans, LGBT-Americans and religious minorities we must also support the 2nd Amendment rights of gun owners and the 1st Amendment speech rights of our political opponents – it’s the same rulebook with the same referees. Even if the rules are flawed, we can’t amend the rulebook in the middle of a live game.
Conversely, a local court clerk that swore a constitutional Oath of Office (employment contract) governing their job duties and authorities then can’t refuse to marry LGBT couples. The clerks Oath of Office (at work) legally requires them to follow U.S. Supreme Court rulings on constitutionality and law. The clerk can still attend church on Sunday or contribute to their favorite political cause when not at work. The clerk can even wear religious symbols or jewelry to work but the clerk can’t impose their religious interpretation onto other people at work.
The above mention of “states’ rights” in the 21st Century primarily concerns “Marijuana Prohibition” not Jim Crow racism. Jim Crow was the illegal interpretation of the 10th Amendment. The preceding amendment – 9th Amendment – states that a right can’t be interpreted to violate another constitutional right. So it has always been illegal to exercise the 10th Amendment (states’ rights) to discriminate against African-Americans or anyone else. When a locality or state illegally exercises the 10th Amendment illegally (to violate rights) it’s perfectly legal for the federal government to intervene in that scenario. Placing marijuana in the same legal class as nicotine or alcohol (arguably more dangerous drugs) is a “legal” interpretation of the 10th Amendment. Under “Citizens United” marijuana manufacturers would seem to have a 14th Amendment right to the same treatment as nicotine or alcohol manufactures – a state couldn’t deny equal treatment to a marijuana company.
In 1973 Texas enacted the strongest, pro-consumer statute in the nation, including a provision for mandatory treble damages. Not surprisingly, the statute was attacked by the business community and before long a case made its way to the Texas Supreme Court. The majority opinion was authored by the Court’s Chief Justice and it was a resounding victory for consumers, providing an expansive application of the statute and rejecting the notion that the Court could ignore legislative intent. Years later, I learned the Chief Justice’s personal, political views. They were what today we would call “far right” but he never allowed those views to infect his judicial decisions. Of course, those days are long gone and I doubt we ever will see them again.
If the Republicans hold the Democrats to the same standards that the Dems subjected Bork, Barrett and Kavanugh too you can expect salvos of buzz words from their press. The majority of Americans are expressing their disdain for this administration poll after poll. Let’s see how ballsy for the Republicans are and if they can dish it out as well as they receive it? I wonder if the people voted (in a legitimate election) to confirm candidates based on the candidate’s adherence to the constitution would any of these qualify?
LOL that you think the Republicans haven’t already dished it out.
Also, Bork was rejected in a bipartisan vote.
All posters are welcome here.
Stupid posters will have their idiocy called out and amplified to expose their innate hate of the United States and its founding documents.
We are all aware of the double standard. If not for that core value, Democrats would have no values at all.
The DEM’s pick will be radical, Biden’s words a minority, certain gender, and TOTALLY UNQUALIFIED. Biden sold himself to the Bernie Sanders wing of the party and the Social Justice NUTS, who are ruining this country. No matter what the Republicans say or ask, they will be labeled by THE DEM’s as RACISIT, MEAN and etc. Plus they have a voting problem minus the Senator from New Mexico
WHATEVER YOUR POLITICAL, RELIGIOUS OR PERSONAL PERSUASION, ALL OF US HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXPRESS OUR OPINIONS.
Remember Bork
Yup! Thank god he never made it to SCOTUS.
Yeah, do you remember why so many Republicans joined Democrats in rejecting him?
This is the most goofyTurkey article to ever be posted.
Turkey. Not turkey.
Turley says:
“Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sat on a now-defunct advisory school board for Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Md. As one conservative commentator has documented, the school provided “Christ-centered education for the glory of the Savior and the good of society.” Among the school’s “uncompromisingly” held principles is that God created men and women “as the crowning work of His creation. The gift of gender is thus part of the goodness of God’s creation,” that Christians must oppose “all forms of sexual immorality, including adultery, homosexuality, and pornography,” that marriage is the “uniting of one man and one woman in covenant commitment,” and that Christians should “speak on behalf of the unborn and contend for the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death.”
“The question is whether Democrats will now engage in the same pearl-clutching, breathless shock over this nominee’s apparent religious connections as they did over Justice Barrett’s.”
If the Democrats don’t object to Judge Jackson, you will be correct that they will be abject hypocrites. Thank you very much for warning us about her religious fanaticism. I join your call to Democrats to remain *consistent* in rejecting religious fundamentalists who reject science and believe in Creationism and talking in tongues from serving on the Supreme Court.
Turley says:
“Some liberal commentators launched vicious, often vulgar assaults; “Real Time” host Bill Maher declared, for example, that Barrett was “a f—ing nut … really Catholic. I mean really, really Catholic — like speaking in tongues.”
Turley, your attack on Maher as a “vicious” commentator is *chilling* on his right of free speech, don’t you think? I trust you are not suggesting that he should self-censor, are you? After all, we don’t want Rogan to self-censor, do we?
I thought you advocate *good speech” as a cure-all for bad speech? Where is your good speech to persuade me that Maher was speaking badly? Personally, I likewise believe that anyone who speaks in tongues- if true for Barrett- is slightly “advanced” if you catch my drift. I would like to have heard your arguments defending a Supreme Court Justice who believes in speaking in tongues or does so herself.
Instead, you have just have done what you most deplore, that is, adding to our “age of rage” by attacking Maher who legitimately questioned the rationality of one who speaks in tongues.
Jeff, you wrote: “Turley, your attack on Maher as a “vicious” commentator is *chilling* on his right of free speech, don’t you think? I trust you are not suggesting that he should self-censor, are you?”
That’s called a non sequitur (read=does not follow). Free speech, however “chilling”, “ugly”, “good” or “bad” anyone subjectively describes it, is a two-way freedom. Counter-attacking words (WITH MORE WORDS ONLY) does not now, nor did it ever, “suggest” a desire to censor – or even that someone should self-censor. Even if someone goes so far as to say, “Stifle yourself. Silence! Stick a sock in it!” If you obey those empty, unenforceable WORDS, it’s your choice – alone. But Turley didn’t do that. He didn’t even bring up the topic of censorship or self-censorship. You did.
Steve,
You must be new to these parts. Turley is a self-described “free speech originalist.” Turley disapproves of anything which chills free speech which he considers a human right. He counsels ONLY “good speech” to inoculate “bad speech.“ Good speech would entail a persuasive argument that Maher is wrong in thinking a person who speaks in tongues is unfit to serve on the High Court. Calling Maher “vicious” is not an argument!
Instead, Turley simply added to the accumulated rage in our day and age. Turley denounces *rage” in our rhetoric; however, you watch to see how the Trumpists on this blog will follow Turley’s lead and viciously attack Maher.
Steve owned you. More words won’t change that fact.
Take the “L.”
Steve,
I hope you are not a Liberal because you will feel very unwelcome on this blog. Trust me!
Turley laments,
“We previously discussed a new study showing that sixty-five (65) percent agreed that people on campus today are prevented from speaking freely. The poll is additional evidence of the failure of administrators and faculty to maintain campuses as forums for free thought and intellectual engagement. This study shows that conservatives and Republicans on campus feel the loss of free speech most acutely.”
https://jonathanturley.org/2022/02/08/gwu-president-triggers-free-speech-fight-after-declaring-posters-criticizing-the-chinese-government-offensive/
There are no more than 5 or 6 Liberals here who have yet to be driven off this blog by the hostility of the vast majority of Trump followers which I refer to as “Trumpists” for short. Despite Turley’s professed concern “to maintain campuses as forums for free thought and intellectual engagement,” Liberals and NeverTrumpers here feel not unlike Conservatives on college campuses! It’s a pity that Turley does not maintain this blog as forum where Liberals feel welcome to speak freely instead of being besieged by never-ending accusations of hating Trump.