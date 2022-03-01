Taking the Offense: Is the Jackson Nomination “Beyond Politics”?

“I just find those words offensive frankly.” Those words of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) on Fox Sunday were telling and timely. Klobuchar was responding to my column referring to the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a “political deliverable” by President Joe Biden. Even before Jackson’s appearance on Capitol Hill, it appears that any acknowledgement of her nomination as fulfilling Biden’s express pledge is already being called “offensive.”
It does not matter that most of us have said that Jackson has a stellar record, including in that column. This includes years of experience on the bench, which is a great strength for a nominee. It also does not matter that I agree with Klobuchar’s assessment of Jackson’s remarkable life story and praised her appearance at the White House.
In modern American politics, confirmations (for both parties) are about political deliverables and calculations. For supporters, the key is to make criticism or even questioning untenable. This weekend, while Sen. Klobuchar was calling the words “political deliverable” offensive, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D., S.C.) was on a different Sunday show to say that Jackson’s confirmation is “beyond politics” and that the vote is not about her alone but “about the country, our pursuit of a more perfect union.”
Of course, it has long been about politics and what is either offensive or inviolate depends greatly on who is nominating a candidate.
On CNN, when the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett was announced, a panel agreed with host Chris Cuomo in stating that Barrett was “a big deliverable.”
Two years earlier, liberal commentators referred to Brett Kavanaugh as “a generational deliverable and a solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court.”
Before that, CNN’s Gloria Berger referred to Neil Gorsuch in a list of “deliverables.”
Even those of us who admire Barrett acknowledged that her nomination was a major deliverable. None of that was viewed as offensive.
It was also not offensive for Democratic senators to accuse Barrett of being nominated to vote against the Affordable Care Act, surrounding her with pictures of people who she was expected to harm or kill in that mission. At the time, I wrote that the suggestion was preposterous, the case was extremely unlikely to overturn the ACA, and Barrett was more likely to vote to preserve the Act in that case. That is precisely what she did but not a single Democratic senator apologized for the treatment of Barrett.
Democratic senators also said that they would vote against Barrett solely on the basis of her conservative approach to constitutional interpretation while demanding that she confirm her vote on future cases dealing with Roe v. Wade. I warned at the time that they were creating a type of “Barrett Rule” that could be applied to the next Democratic nominee. That nominee is now Jackson who refused to discuss her own judicial philosophy in her appellate nomination. If Democrats were allowed to vote against nominees like Barrett on the basis of her judicial philosophy, Republicans are unlikely to view the same grounds as barred in this nomination.
What is particularly striking about the offense taken early on Jackson is that President Biden was the first to cite this nomination as a deliverable to win votes in the primary. Biden declared that he would only consider black females for the first vacancies and campaigned on that promise with African American voters. No one claimed that was offensive or wrong, even though the Supreme Court itself has declared such threshold race and gender exclusions to be unconstitutional or unlawful by schools or businesses.
Jackson was also the choice of far left groups who opposed the more moderate short lister District Judge J. Michelle Childs. The nomination delivered a reliable vote on the left for the Court.
The real question is whether the Senate will tolerate any serious questions about Jackson. The Democrats insisted that Barrett discuss her judicial philosophy and Barrett did so. That was appropriate. A nominee should not be judged simply on the basis of a life story. Barrett was also highly accomplished, but the Democrats were unrelenting in their opposition. Other nominees like Robert Bork were highly credentialed but were rejected on the basis of judicial philosophy.
The Democrats maintained a two-year filibuster (yes, the “relic of Jim Crow”) against Judge Janice Rogers Brown, who was seeking to become only the second black woman on the D.C. Circuit. Brown also had an extensive record of experience and incredible life story. She was born to Alabama sharecroppers and grew up in the segregated South and worked as a single mother. Like the equally moving life story of Clarence Thomas, Brown’s background was largely dismissed or ignored by the media and Democratic senators. She was opposed by two future Democratic presidents: Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Democratic senators also used the filibuster to block a vote on Miguel Estrada, who finally relented and withdrew his name. Estrada also had a moving and accomplished background. Arriving at the age of 17 with little English, he went on to graduate magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Columbia and then magna cum laude from Harvard Law School where he served as editor of Harvard Law Review. Sound familiar?
Estrada was shredded by the Democrats. After he withdrew, Sen. Ted Kennedy (D., Mass.) took a victory lap and said ”This should serve as a wake-up call to the White House that it cannot simply expect the Senate to rubber-stamp judicial nominations.”
None of this matters, of course. Despite the campaign pledge leading to the Jackson nominee, any reference to the threshold criteria or the campaign on the left will not be tolerated.
President Biden can continue to campaign on delivering on his promise with this nomination, but the nomination cannot be described as a deliverable. However, past and future Republican nominees can be deliverables, but their accomplished backgrounds are largely unmentionable.
During the primary, critics accused Biden not of treating this future nomination as “beyond politics” but treating it as politics itself. Ironically, it was Clyburn who told Biden to make the pledge in the presidential debate. Biden did so and secured not only Clyburn’s endorsement but won the critical South Carolina primary. That does not make Jackson an unworthy candidate for the Court. As I have said, she has a great resume and reputation. In the end, politics propels nominations, it does not define nominees. However, the question is whether the “beyond politics” narrative will put this nominee beyond serious scrutiny in the confirmation process.
33 thoughts on “Taking the Offense: Is the Jackson Nomination “Beyond Politics”?”
“political deliverable”
That is Amy Klobuchar. When one has little to offer, they create situations to virtue signal.
Way back in the day when I was young, I had a factory job that allowed me to listen to a radio with headphones and damned if I didn’t listen to each and every hour of Joe’s disgusting harassment of Clarence Thomas. Now to hear this sanctimonious cretin advance a black woman for SCOTUS because it is the right thing to do is revolting. I’m certain that most of the yammering left and BLM people are, by chance or desire, unaware of the disgusting actions of biden back then but he is truly a blot on our nation and has always been.
Alma: “he [Biden] is truly a blot on our nation.”
+++
And now Biden is a blot on the world.
His weakness and apparent senility have opened the doors for bad actors to goose step through on every continent.
Sure, appointing this Black woman is a “political deliverable,” just as the appointment of every Justice in my lifetime has been from either Party. Listening to the question and response in context. What Klobuchar may have found offensive is the suggestion by Harris Faulkner that she was only a political deliverable when she is much more than that and highly qualified.
Turley goes to great lengths in this article to note how he has defended Judge Brown’s record without noting the columns he’s written to suggest she isn’t qualified. I find that misleading but not highly offensive because I’ve come to expect it.
“She is much more than that and highly qualified.”
+++
She appears highly qualified as a half-nuts race-radical. As a jurist, not so much. Who’s next? Al Sharpton or Whoopie?
The column was a Fox contract deliverable
NASA says it wants to put a black woman on the Moon.
Why not this one and make everyone happy?
They didn’t say Black woman. They said “With Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.” But you’re a sexist, racist person who believes that none of the current astronauts who are women and people of color are qualified to land on the moon. Don’t you know, only white male astronauts are qualified to land on the moon.
ATS-
You quote with favor;
“first person of color on the Moon”
Awkward articulation. Why don’t you just say “colored” instead of the drawn out and stupid sounding “person of color”?
POCs is even worse; sounds like POX. Is that a good thing to send anywhere? Didn’t do the Indians any good.
Or we could call whites “un-colored” and everyone else “un-un-colored”.
Thus ‘the first un-un-colored on the moon”.
What a noble goal for what used to be a science program.
The paths of the Left lead to madness.
Why do you just say “I’m a racist”? Wear it with pride, like George does.
ATS,
You want to treat an entire race as pets who must be patronized and never offended with the truth.
That is the most offensive form of white supremacy and it oozes from your every pore.
The truth is they are just people, some wonderful, even magnificent, and others contemptible and little more than scum. Like everyone else in fact. But you want to lump them together mixing the peaks with the depths and wringing out their humanity. They haven’t figured it out yet but you are their most secret and vile enemy.
Indeed. Malcolm X would agree. See his comments about white liberals.
Scott,
Thanks for that. Years ago I may have first begun to recognize this thanks to Malcolm X.
Time has informed and matured that initial thought to the point I almost forgot that I probably owe it to Malcolm X.
The Left’s zookeepers treatment of that entire population has led many of them into the darkness and slaughter common to places like Baltimore.
YTS, you choose to lie about me because you’re too cowardly to have a truthful discussion.
You and I agree that “they are just people, some wonderful, even magnificent, and others contemptible.”
That doesn’t change that you’re a racist. Wear it with pride, like George does.
Frankly, The Democrats are offended by everything! That’s always their response when they have no defense! I personally over the group!
Promising to only appoint a nominee of a particular race is … racist.
Promising to only appoint a nominee of a given sex is … sexist.
Promising to only appoint a nominee of a given religion is … wrong without a convenient word.
Promising to only appoint a nominee of a given shortness is … silly.
Nominees should not be judged nor appointed due to irrelevant characteristics.
“Nominees should not be judged nor appointed due to irrelevant characteristics.”
That is spot on!
To boot, she believes in a “living constitution” — which, in fact, means in no constitution.
If the meaning of the 1st Amendment is what the Framers understood it to mean, it cannot apply to any means of speech that did not exist during the Framers’ lifetimes.
If the meaning o the 2nd Amendment is what the Framers understood it to mean, it cannot apply to any arms that did not exist during the Framers’ lifetimes.
You lie when you say that “a “living constitution” … in fact, means in no constitution.”
Every Justice interprets in a living way how the Founders might have thought about a current issue if the Founders were alive today. There is no choice but to have a living interpretation of the Constitution, as living people are the ones interpreting it.
“If the meaning of the 1st Amendment is . . .”
Sure, that follows — if one cannot think in principles, such as the *principle* of free speech or the *principle* of the right to bear arms . . .
“. . . a living interpretation of the Constitution, as living people are the ones interpreting it.”
That is one of the most mind-numbingly ignorant equivocations I have ever seen.
‘Democratic senators also said that they would vote against Barrett solely on the basis for her conservative approach to constitutional interpretation’
These days that is literally any approach that disagrees with the modern dem party, and of course, to them by extension ‘conservative’ = fascist. The grown ups are in charge? The past year would actually indicate that the DNC swept straight past high schoolers and went right to toddlers to people their party. The nanny state is in charge, and it is run by people that were literally raised by and had all of their experiences through actual nannies and housekeepers. The aristocracy is BACK. Didn’t end well for them last time.
“ Biden declared that he would only consider black females for the first vacancies and campaigned on that promise with African American voters. No one claimed that was offensive or wrong, even though the Supreme Court itself has declared such threshold race and gender exclusions to be unconstitutional or unlawful by schools or businesses.”
No one claimed that was offensive or wrong? Fox News did, even before any potential nominee was listed. They were losing their minds.
The Supreme Court declared thresholds of race and gender exclusions unconstitutional or unlawful by schools or businesses. Biden is neither a school or business. He’s the president who has a constitutional prerogative to choose however he wants just as any other president before him. There’s a specific clause in the constitution that plainly states the president’s authority on choosing Supreme Court nominations.
Svelaz
Here in a nutshell is the nitpicker trying to justify the wrong.
Your argument is why schools should teach ethics.
Excluding men and whites and disfavored minorities is just wrong
I am just curious as to why Senator biden was so vehemently opposed to Clarence Thomas?
This is a political deliverable in two ways: appointing a black woman fulfils his promise that won Clyburn’s endorsement that propelled a weak candidate to victory; and choosing Jackson over Childs is another bone to the progressives.
Jackson’s judicial record on politically controversial legal questions is limited. However, as evidenced by two reversals by the DC Circuit on the basis of judicial overreach, she appears to be inclined to disregard the law to reach her politically preferred result. I hope Graham, Collins and Murkowski, who all voted to confirm her earlier, will reconsider their positions. Judicial philosophy matters on the Supreme Court in a way that it does not in lower courts. Nonetheless, if Lujan is able to vote and the Democrats all stick together, they have the votes regardless of what Republicans do.
Don’t you live it….the usual Leftists immediately come out with the usual attacks on anyone that dioes not agree with them.
The fact the radical Leftists who are running the Biden Administration picked a fellow radical rather than a moderate Liberal is on them….not those that point it out to them.
They made their Bed….now they get to sleep in it.
Ralph Chappell,
“ Don’t you live it….the usual Leftists immediately come out with the usual attacks on anyone that dioes not agree with them.”
They are not attacks. They are opposing views.
This judge is a “deliverable.”
Words escape me, even tho I knew this was coming. ANY form of opposition to this nomination will be called racist, or sexist likely both. Quite the reverse of any minority candidate nominated by a Republican. Hypocrites
“ANY form of opposition to this nomination will be called racist, or sexist likely both.”
Illustrating, yet again, that what they accuse you of, they are probably doing.
Dems really are shameless.
“Bust Philadelphia!”. That’s what a person called a Philybuster does.
Anyone who voted against her confirmation should be voted out by his or her voters.