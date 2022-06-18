Another Democratic Member Calls for Justice Thomas to Resign Over Wife’s Activism

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) has joined the call for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign due to the communications of his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, with lawyer John Eastman supporting the certification challenge. It is still unclear what that email contains, but Ginni Thomas was a vocal supporter for former President Donald Trump in both public and private. Pascrell called Thomas “a corrupt jurist” and said that he could not be considered “neutral” given the fact that his wife is a political activist. Pascrell’s demand comes after Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called for an investigation into the matter. The demand is entirely without legal or ethical merit absent new evidence that Justice Thomas himself engaged in political advocacy while ruling on related cases.
Rep. IIhan Omar (D., Minn.) was the first member of Congress to call for Thomas to be impeached when it was revealed that the Jan. 6th Commission found 29 messages of his wife, Ginni, to the White House. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan echoed the call for impeachment as did former Sen. Barbara Boxer and others. Boxer was particularly ironic since she used the same underlying federal law to challenge the certification of George W. Bush’s election.who was central in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
As previously noted, the position of Ginni Thomas on the election was no surprise. She is a well-known Republican activist and Trump supporter. In her communications, Thomas encouraged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to pursue legal and legislative challenges to what she viewed as a stolen election. That was a position supported by millions of voters.
We have come a long way from the days when spouses were viewed as mere extensions of their husbands. Ginni Thomas is an activist and the couple has often discussed how they keep their professional lives apart. Yet, these members are suggesting that Justice Thomas can be investigated or impeached because he essentially failed to keep his wife in line and silent on this national controversy.
Pascrell declared “Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system. Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court. Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign.”
The attack on Justice Thomas is grossly unfair and untrue. There was no breach of trust in our court system due to these challenges. The court system functioned exactly as it was intended. So did the other two branches. The high court has handed down at least 10 rulings on the 2020 election In January, Justice Thomas was notably the only dissenting justice. Being a minority of one does not make you corrupt. It is a position that virtually every justice have held at some point on the Court.
Justice Thomas did not write the email to Eastman. It was his wife who has a separate career. Justices are not expect to silence their spouses on political matters or associations. Nor are spouses expected to place their career or views on hold due to their husband or wife seating on the Court.
Indeed, even justices have been accused of crossing the line on occasion. This includes justices on the left of the Court. I recently criticized Justice Sonia Sotomayor for encouraging law students to oppose new abortion laws. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also drew such criticism. Despite repeated controversies in speaking publicly on political issues, Ginsburg is undeterred. Ginsburg continued such speeches in discussing issues like the ERA to the joy of liberals. Shortly before that, Ginsburg again repeated her view that sexist voters prevented Hillary Clinton from being elected president — a repeat of controversial comments in her 2017 speech. Again, the comments thrilled liberals. As in her 2017 speech, Ginsburg again repeated her view that sexist voters prevented Hillary Clinton from being elected president.
Justice Ginsburg started another firestorm over public comments on how she would move to New Zealand if Donald Trump is elected. Ginsburg apologized for that public controversy, though I discussed in a column how the incident spoke to a much larger problem on the Court.
These were political statements as opposed to direct involvement in advocacy. In this case, it is not Justice Thomas but his wife who was expressing support for certification and election challenges.
It is not clear if Pascrell has access to emails not seen by other members or the public. We know that Thomas texted with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the aftermath of the presidential election to encourage the White House to fight the certification. She said on Thursday “I look forward to talking to them,” adding, “I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.”
Pascrell has long sought retaliatory actions against those who hold a different view on the 2020 election. He previously called for the disqualification of 120 House Republicans — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — for simply signing a “Friend of the Court brief” (or amicus brief) in support of an election challenge from Texas.
The attack on Justice Thomas for the advocacy of his wife is a race to the bottom by some Democrats. The Thomas’ have not received support from most law professors or legal experts in the media. Likewise, liberal feminist groups are silent in defense of a woman who maintains a separate career in Washington. Nevertheless, this attack is inflammatory and wrong. It does a disservice to the Court and the country in fueling a national rage addiction that is tearing us apart.
Oh come now. Even you can’t believe such despicable nonsense
Sorry Democrats, it is Justice Clarence Thomas’ court right now. He ain’t going nowhere.
So the Democrats think a woman cannot have her own thoughts and career, but is only an extension of her husband? Who knew?
John Roberts should resign for egregiously and subversively failing to keep his oath to support the literal English words and “manifest tenor” of the Constitution.
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
If there is any truth to American politics over the past 200 + years, it is that the public and politics swing from left to right and back again. What is up can be down badly by the next election and then out of power. Particularly this is true when your own behavior while in power is then turned around and applied to you. Some people seem to fail to grasp that point. If you accuse and then punish and never get around to due process and a real trial, can you expect anything different where your side is out of power? That used to moderate some views in both parties because the electorate changes it’s mind. A wise person would remember that.
If Justice Thomas had any reason to dislike Joe Biden or his policies, I doubt his wife could do anything worse than what Mr Biden did when he chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during Justice Thomas’s confirmation. I would never forgive Biden for that circus but I suspect Justice Thomas is a more forgiving man than I am.
If you want an entertaining take on this I would suggest the old movie “A Man for All Seasons” where Thomas More argues for giving the devil due process. A great performance but also very appropriate to these times.
In a rational world where the constitution is the objective measure of judicial fidelity, Democrats prove once again their relationship to the constitution begins and ends with the oath of office. After that, it’s all about their ideology and workarounds of the constitution.
Olly – Surely you don’t believe that.
Bill, prove me wrong.
I wonder what Ginni whispered into Clarence’s ear besides sweet nothings.
Democrats are trying to get Thomas out of office so Biden can appoint a successor. So what that his wife believed the election was corrupt? She’s not alone since at least half the country feels the same. Ginni Thomas was a political activist when Thomas was appointed to the court thirty years ago. Democrats can’t get over Anita Hill’s attempt to derail him by talking about public hairs and Long Dong Silver.
First Amendment. We all have a right to free speech and free political activity. Getting married doesn’t repudiate the First Amendment. She is not voting on the bench.
Clarence has a separate brain and attitudes.
The efforts to impeach, remove from ballots, cancel speakers, candidates, professors, scientists, speakers, Judges, legislators, Presidents, Americans – simply because they disagree – and now because their wife or family member disagrees – is chilling. It is also a sign that these people do not feel their best argument is enough. They need to win by some other method