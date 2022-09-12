“Badly Misses the Point”: Post Columnist Hits Roberts after his Defense of the Court’s Integrity

Last week, I had the honor of addressing the judges and staff of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. also spoke at the conference and I was in attendance when he made his comments defending the legitimacy of the Court. Those comments took on added significance when, the following day, Vice President Kamala Harris lashed out at the justices as “activists” and questioned the integrity of the Court. Now, Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus has criticized Chief Justice Roberts as missing the point in his defense of the Court. I wanted to briefly respond on why the column replicates the historical and legal flaws of the Harris comments.
In her column, What Chief Justice Roberts Misses, Marcus writes that
“[Roberts] defense badly misses the point of why the court has fallen so far in public esteem…The chief justice’s convenient framing fails to fully capture or acknowledge what’s going on. Yes, a majority of the public is angry about the court’s decision in June to eliminate constitutional protection for the right to abortion. But the bottom-line result isn’t the only reason for the fury…The inflamed public reaction stems also from the fact that the law changed because the court’s membership changed.”
I understand Marcus’ concerns and she has covered the Court for many years in her distinguished career.
However, the objection to shifts in jurisprudence ignores prior periods where transformative rulings followed shifts in favor of the left on the Court. The Warren Court handed down a series of such decisions changing a wide array of areas, including some with sweeping political implications. That period continues to be celebrated, not condemned, on the left.
Likewise, the left has repeatedly called for packing the Court to muscle through changes on partisan lines. (To her credit, Marcus has opposed such court packing calls).
Moreover, liberal justices continue to vote to overturn precedent as they await a new majority. Former justice Justice Stephen Breyer routinely voted in dissent on death penalty cases despite decades of precedent supporting the right of states to impose capital punishment. If the Court’s majority shifted, he would have set aside decades of precedent.
While denouncing the “activist” conservative justices for overturning cases, Democratic senators and leaders have demanded that cases like Heller and Citizen’s United be overturned. Indeed, Hillary Clinton declared that she would only nominate justices who would overturn Citizen’s United.
During the confirmation hearing for Justice Kavanaugh, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) demanded that Kavanaugh promise to respect stare decisis on cases like Roe, but then called for overturning cases like Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. Democratic groups often decry the conservative majority as “partisan” while demanding the packing of the court to guarantee an immediate liberal majority.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor has assured liberals in public speeches that “mistakes” in such high-profile opinions can be “corrected” by the Court in later decisions. That sounds like a new majority would produce a new result.
Dean Erwin Chemerinsky celebrated that “Justice Sotomayor wrote a dissent, in which she said, ‘Trinity Lutheran v. Comer was wrong then, and it’s wrong now.’” While that appears a paraphrasing by Chemerinsky, Sotomayor makes clear in the recent Carson opinion that “this Court should not have started down this path” in Trinity Lutheran and clearly rejects its hold on the Court. Not surprisingly, Chemerinsky approves of that position.
Yet, Chemerinsky denounced the conservative justices as “partisan hacks.”
I do not view Justice Sotomayor as any more of a “hack” than I do her conservative colleagues. They are all interpreting the Constitution in what they believe is a faithful understanding of its language and values.
Marcus insists that Sotomayor “has aptly termed a ‘restless and newly constituted court’ could finally work its will, and so it did. That is the very definition of an ‘activist court,’ as Vice President Harris recently described it.” If so, Sotomayor herself would qualify as activist if she, as indicated, would vote to overturn these cases. That vote, however, would be celebrated on the left despite coming with a new majority.
Marcus insists that the Court’s “behavior is so difficult to defend. The fault, dear Justice, is not in the public but among your brethren.” It is not particularly difficult to defend. The Constitution invests the president with the power to nominate new justices because he (with the Vice President) are the only nationally elected officials in our government. The intent was to allow the Court to change with the country with the new leaders selected by the public. Both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates (as well as senatorial candidates) have run on pledges to change the Court majority to change precedent.
For the justices themselves, their “behavior” is not “difficult to defend” when they keep faith with their oath to “faithfully and impartially” interpret the law. It is bizarre to argue that they should vote for some interpretation of the Constitution that they believe is wrong and unfounded just to preserve precedent. If that view had prevailed in the past, Brown v. Board of Education would have upheld the racist precepts of “separate but equal” in Plessy v. Ferguson. When it comes to fundamental rights, justices should faithfully interpret the Constitution.
For these reasons, I believe that it is the critics of the Court who are “missing the point” over the shifts in jurisprudence that comes with changes on the Court. There are good faith reasons to object to the Dobbs decision. Indeed, Chief Justice Roberts said in his remarks that such criticisms are not only appropriate but important in our system. What is inappropriate is to attack the integrity of the justices simply because you disagree with their judicial interpretations.
41 thoughts on ““Badly Misses the Point”: Post Columnist Hits Roberts after his Defense of the Court’s Integrity”
Ruth Marcus like her partisan hack comrades in the NYT and NPR, Linda Greenhouse and Nina Totenberg decry any decision that does not promote their leftist agenda to use the SC to achieve what they cannot effect through democratic elections. So they have no other recourse then to delegitimize the SC. When it boils down to the essentials, the likes of Ruth Marcus have no respect for a Constitutional Democracy. They prefer the rule of the mob so long as their mob is in charge. Ironically, in the 20th Century when that happened. individuals like Marcus ended up in concentration camps or worse. But socialism is catnip to them and they never consider the long-term consequences of their ideology
The reversal of Roe proves that SC decisions are arbitrary and depend only on the viewpoints of the justices. In the time since the original Roe decision, the Constitution and the facts are unchanged, yet the current court reaches a completely different conclusion. The imprecise nature of language to express thought provides endless opportunities for justices to indulge the seduction of absolute power by composing long complex opinions that claim to find hidden meanings to the words of the Constitution in order support any position that fits their point of view. I don’t have a solution. We are up against the limitations of human beings to govern ourselves. With the perspective gained from many years of living I now understand that any system that depends only on the personal integrity of individual human beings will fail. It is impossible for a person dedicated to our system of law to comprehend and acknowledge this limitation, for to do so means acknowledging that the system they so revere is fatally flawed.
This was a well-argued post. I would add that most Americans think of an activist court as one legislating from the bench, which is what Roe v Wade did. The Dobbs decision corrected that and returned the decision to the people of the states. People like Harris don’t care about the constitutional role of the court, but would rather it fulfill her ideological purposes, that she apparently thinks is not activism!
Here are some personal observations of the 21st century.
I think that Democrats making claims that the court is a Conservative activist court is pure unadulterated psychological projection. Democrats have been openly pressuring left leaning judges and justices across the USA to be extreme Liberal activists for many years and in many cases they have accomplished their goals. This tactic hasnot been limited to outside of the Supreme Court of the United States, they have also been pushing Liberal activists inside the walls of SCOTUS too. If you actually listen to what the Democrats are saying their implications are absolutely clear, here is how Democrats view judges and justices…
1. Judges/Justices that vote in support of policy and activism from the political left are pure as the driven snow.
2. Judges/Justices that vote against Democratic Party policy and activism are evil.
3. Evil must be destroyed.
Democrats have shown us in the 21st century that they actually want a pure Direct Democracy, mob rule, politically driven, politically activist justice system and they want progressive activist judges/justices to support it as long as the activists are in bed with the political left.
Any talk from the political left of Conservative judges and justices as being political activists when they actually interpret the Constitution as written should be viewed as pure unadulterated psychological projection. The political left wants to bypass or b-a-s-t-a-r-d-i-z-e the Constitution into oblivion and make it an unenforceable quaint anecdote of history and they’ll have the activist justice system they have been ramming down the throats of the people to support them. When judges and justices no longer support the Constitution and they’re ruled by the mob the Constitution is effectively dead and so is liberty. The political left has shown us that they are fine with destroying the Constitution and liberty by enforcing an unspoken but transparently obvious policy in their favor of rights for me but not for thee.
The political left has shown its pattern of propaganda lies within their narratives so many times since 2016 that it’s beyond me why anyone would blindly accept any narrative that the political left and their lapdog media actively push?
Who Is Assaulting Our Society’s Building Blocks?
Reality shows us that it’s not the Republicans.
The Left complains about democracy being under attack, and then they turn around and attack democracy. Their consistent attacks on the Supreme Court and its justices are far more dangerous and insidious than anything a bunch of rowdy rioters did on Jan. 6th.
Amen. It is the tactical subterfuge of slowly unraveling each thread, coming from different directions, intended to destroy the central fabric that holds this nation together.
Missed by the left are the over 230 Supreme Court decisions the Supreme Court has overturned. Some of the most famous and important cases that they adore that over-turned prior decisions are:
Brown vs Board of Education
Lawrence v. Texas
Mapp v. Ohio
Loving v. Virginia
Under their own ‘stare decisis makes decisions immutable,’ all of those decisions were wrong and ‘judicial activism.’
I don’t know what “distinguished career” you think Marcus has had, but if she ever did, it’s history. Like all Dem apologists, Marcus has fallen down the rabbit hole of partisanship. Liberal journalists suffer from the same mental disease as most of the Democratic party base: political narcissism. All they see and believe in is their parochial causes. They hold themselves to be self-righteous, and all political interests must revolve around them. No other opinions allowed.
The Supreme Court does not make law. It now goes back to Congress to review and fix. But Congress doesn’t seem to do that now. (How long have we been waiting for updates in the immigration laws–a lot longer than 6 years ago). They are into sound bites. If they make law, they tack it onto something else to get votes with many, many pages that they push through overnight so that there is no time to read it and then suggest it needs to be passed so that you can read what’s inside. Then it is up to the career bureaucrats to interpret the law. Hopefully, there are no grammatical errors, which can change the meaning of a sentence. (just MHO)
The problem is that the left for decades has felt that the people and their elected legislatures are too stupid to understand the finer points of a federal republic and rule in that republic. For that reason they co-opted the Supreme Court in order to rule by judicial fiat when legislatures and congress did not make the “right decision”. It started with FDR and the massive expansion of federal power and continued on for several decades until the Republicans finally figured out (they were very slow to pick up on this fact) that the Supreme Court nominees needed to reflect a little more of the sense of the people. Reagan started it most consistently and I feel the greatest sign that they were serious was when the Republican Senate shot down the nomination of Harriet Miers by George W. Bush. The other was the 5 decade battle to get Supreme Court Justices favorable to overturning Roe vs Wade. They could have outlawed abortion but did not and made the determination that the people state by state should make that decision.
Since the left is so focused on abortion and points to Europe then they should be aware that abortion is tightly restricted, although allowed, in Europe and in each country the decision was by plebiscite or legislative action.
The left leaning court made some good decisions in civil rights and integration, criminal procedure and some others but also often over reached. We have some self correcting mechanisms in our constitution. Let them work. We swing from left to right to left over decades because one side or the other often over reaches and needs to correct.
It’s early, but I’ll check back to see if any leftist will step in to defend Marcus against the Fisking administered by our host.
The reality is that the battle against racial discrimination was NOT waged merely with SCOTUS ruling in Brown vs. Board of Education. The battle included three U.S. Constitutional Amendments, and multiple laws (e.g., Civil Rights Act of 1964, Civil Rights Act of 1968). Legislators have the responsibility and the public accountability as representatives to be law-makers. That has never been the role of the SCOTUS.
I love that lies from the right even infect how they round off the numbers of the popular vote count.
Ah yes, the ‘post-truth’ GOP. The problem with that is that a lot of us that believe the electoral college is best are not ‘on the right’. All of you that want to dismantle it, without exception, are on the left. Yawn.
I celebrate your right to revel in your delusion.
Wow. Where to begin? We’ve got the standard Turley tag line that the left is seeking to “pack” the court when, if anything, it’s, seeking to ‘unpack’ the court from the bad faith positioning of Mitch McConnell. Happened right in front of our eyes when Garland was denied his interviews after being nominated by Obama. One of the greatest intentional f you’s to the rule of law in the history of the nation.
Next up, the absolutely crazed idea that the court reflects the public working through the politicians ‘the people’ have put in office. I had to LOL at that for a couple minutes by itself. Trump got 3 nominees, one of which was to fill the backwash of the McConnell theft, the other with McConnell ignoring the ‘guidelines’ he used to steal the first position — all after trump lost the popular vote and won on an electoral college technicality. No ‘people’s victory’ there, ay? Add to that the gerrymandering of Congress, the dedication of the Federalist Society to dominate the Court irrespective of what the public wants, and, well…
We get Turley talking out of his butt this morning in a manner he’s become quite accustomed to. Yippee.
Breaking my rule of responding to people too afraid to use their names (there are dozens of them on this blog… often arguing with each other), what was the “electoral college technicality” involved in the 2016/2017 meeting of the Electoral College and subsequent certification?
The electoral college itself, by definition, is a technicality.
Twenty-six times the Senate has rejected a lame-duck appointment in the President’s final year. The fact of the matter is that it’s more uncommon to be seated than it is to be rejected. Garland was not going to be seated, period. McConnell, simply put, spared us all the crying drama we were going to get for months and moved on.
Having watched Garland heading the DoJ, it was the right thing to do. He is the worst I have seen in my life. And there have been some bad ones such as John Mitchell (Nixon), Janet Reno (Clinton), Eric Holder (Obama) and Alberto Gonzales (Bush) were pretty bad as well. I’d give Loretta Lynch (Obama), and John Ashcroff (Bush) dis-honorable mentions.
All of them had huge political biases and/or demonstrated incompetency. But none have been so clearly and obviously political as Garland.
Why have we not been told the identity of the “Dobb’s Leaker”? Surely that individual is and has been known for months and yet has not been made known. If a conservative judge or clerk had done this their name would have been revealed immediately and the media would destroy that person forever. Roberts needs to forcefully deal with this. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to have the spine for it.
Spot on, Charles.
Like nobody could photo-copy the opinion, put it an envelope and mail it anonymously to a reporter? Even Hollywood uses that trope! And the press isn’t going to give up the materials to the Supreme Court no matter how many times Roberts would stomp his feet and demand it!
(OT)
“Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok are bringing back familiar strategies from 2020 to fight the spread of *disinformation* in the 2022 midterm elections.” (NPR, emphasis added)
Haven’t we seen this movie?
They have a First Amendment right to do this.
You are a bit confused between right and wrong and how some of these services have permitted the states actions to intertwine with theirs. That a portion of what you say and mean is false makes the entire statement false.
“They have a First Amendment right to do this.”
That one has a “right” to do something, does not make it right.
Besides, social media companies surrendered that presumption when they allowed the FBI (and other government agents) to engage in fascist censorship.
Lets start with the VERY beginning.
The inflamed public reaction stems also from the fact that the law changed because the court’s membership changed.”
This just illuminates a basic ignorence of Government of the United States
Judges are not supposed to make law.
Dobbs did not make law. It stripped power from the Federal Government. Power that the Constitution NEVER delegated to the Federal Government. Restoring power back the People.
ROFL.
You point out the fundamental issue relative to almost all comments about SCOTUS action by the left: Either it is poorly educated in civics (a strong possibility given what has happened to American education since the 1960s) or it is lying
So we can’t have weather satellites because the Constitution did not give power to the Federal Gov. to develop and launch them? The Apollo program and everything gained from it (like the computer industry) was an unconstitutional overreach?
These arguments that we are locked into a 1789 definition of Federalism are tortured. Federal Gov. is there to solve problems that the States alone either cannot solve or solve creating irreconcilable conflict with one another. Everything else devolves to the States, the localities, the family and individuals.
My sense is that this Court majority is serious about transferring responsibility for policy back onto Congress.
The way Dobbs was written was clumsy in orchestrating this handoff. It could have grandfathered Roe for 3-4 years, and called for a complete restart of State-level legislation in this area, the difference being that votes now have actual consequences. It was awkward in the way Dobbs immediately activated “trigger laws”, seemingly handing a victory to pro-life litigants by Court edict. That said, we will likely end up with a policy very similar to Roe after a full transition to political control over the policy. Congress may craft a uniform national law if irreconcilable conflicts embroil the red and blue states trying to carry out their laws.
I support the Court passing the baton to Congress for policy. However, most activist litigants, whether left, right, or business interests, didn’t get the memo. This Supreme Court will have to start thwarting conservative activist litigants before perceptions change about the policy-making retreat of the Federal Courts. I encourage them to do exactly this.
Liberals like Marcus understand the Constitution and the silliness of their arguments but thay, too, have a constituency to play to and must do so lest the truth prevail. I think most of the people see through this and dismiss it for what it is. That handful of mindless zealots who fall in step when the music starts means little in the overall scheme of things and will disappear into the litterbox of history.
Too many Catholics on the S.C.
cuinn, I also bristled at repeated mentions of the Pope, and the cut and paste directly from the catechism.
Catholics and Evangelists comprise ablout half the population of the United States (about 150 million people). Biden was elected with 80 million votes. Trump received about 75 million votes. Do the math. Abortion is not the “big” issue the Democrats/Liberals think it is and the people are smart enough to know that it was not “outlawed” but simply given to the people to decide, in effect, making the choice more democratically determined. Liberl dictators would have it another way but, fortunately, they are a dwindling group with little but hatred and anger motivating them.
They are a dwindling group *in power*, wokeism (Marxism) is absolutely rampant among young people. It matters little if the left is grasping should their death grip on power become total, with a waiting snowflake populace in the wings (see: NY’s recent election of an AOC clone). This is probably our last chance to turn things around – it doesn’t behoove anyone to be so lassaiz faire, IMO. This isn’t an, ‘ignore it and it’ll go away’ kind of situation (to be fair, it hasn’t been, in its current iteration, for over 20 years. Nobody wanted to talk about the more nascent stages).
Make no mistake – it’s 50/50 now, but Constitution loving Americans are tipping toward the minority, and there is no end to the bag of dirty tricks on the left, nor to their persistence. We, at present, can still vote them out. Again, with the state of our elections, and how far the dems have already shown they are prepared to go to control elections – this could be our last chance.
Add to that, you couldn’t even define ‘wokism’. Further, it doesn’t equal Marxism. Chances are you’re shaky on what Marxism consist of as well.
If nothing else, keep in mind that advocating against being awake means you’re advocating for being asleep.
lol. Wokeism can’t be defined because you change the definition every 30-seconds. Your games are shallow rhetorical tricks of the post-modern augment style. You think they mean something, but they’re just word salad where you think you’re clever, but you’re not.
God forbid that this country should follow New York’s lead or that of California. Both are bastions of craziness, both are losing residents by the thousands, and both are becoming criminal havens and no-mans-lands.
Popular vote totals ’20 election:
-81,268,924 for Biden 51.3%
-74,216,154 for Trump 46.9%
=7,052,770 vote difference >>> Trump and the R’s get smoked.
And what further adds to the delusion of your faulty math is the fact that white women on the right aren’t a monolith in regard to abortion. Many on the right don’t like have civil rights removed either.
I agree and I am Catholic. Having five Catholics (55%) is not representative of the overall U.S. population. But then again until recently, wasn’t 33% of it Jewish? Should we not now have about 60% of it people who practice no religion because I think that is the current U.S. demographic? (And now African Americans — at 22% — are way over represented but I won’t go there because talking about religion is OK but talking about ethnicity is a no no)