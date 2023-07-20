Mr. Smith Goes to Washington — With a Possible New Indictment of Donald Trump 

Below is my column in the Messenger on the possible second federal indictment of former President Donald Trump. The basis for an indictment remains unclear but the advantage in trying a case in Washington, D.C. is obvious.
Here is the column:
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is a favorite classic movie for millions of Americans. Today’s legal-political sequel, however, may prove to be a bit more controversial.
Former President Donald Trump has revealed that he received a “target letter” from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith as part of Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
Many people were surprised by the news, since Smith already is pursuing criminal charges in Florida on the mishandling of classified documents and the likely Jan. 6 allegations are far more tenuous legally. However, the second indictment may have one irresistible element: It could be tried in Washington.
There are obvious reasons why Mr. Smith would want to go to Washington in this instance. Trump would face what is, for him, arguably the worst jury pool in the country. Trump lost the 2020 presidential vote in the District of Columbia, receiving a mere 5.4% of the vote. That means finding a Trump supporter in the district’s jury pool is only slightly more likely than finding a snow leopard.
Such an indictment could come at a high legal and political cost. This would be the third criminal indictment of Trump and there may still be a fourth coming in Georgia. Past indictments have given Trump boosts in polling, and this indictment could well seal the view of many voters that Democrats are weaponizing the legal system.
Smith has a reputation in conservative circles for stretching the criminal code in high-profile cases, including the prosecution of then-Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell (R), a conviction that was later thrown out in an 8-0 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, which rebuked Smith for what it termed the “Government’s boundless interpretation.”
That would certainly be the likely criticism again if Smith relies on Trump’s Jan. 6 speech for criminal charges. That speech is entirely protected under the First Amendment and governing case law, including Brandenburg v. Ohio. Any count based on Trump’s speech would likely be overturned on appeal.
Smith also could be pursuing claims based on the Trump team’s effort to challenge the 2020 election’s certification, including the possible submission of an alternative slate of electors. That foundation also would be controversial, however.
In the past, congressional Democrats used the very same law to challenge presidential election certifications with little or no evidence. Indeed, not long after the election, I wrote about that possibility in what I called the “Death Star strategy” using the same grounds. The use of the federal law for that purpose was not and is not a crime.
Indeed, the House Jan. 6 (J6) Committee’s chairman, Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), voted to challenge the certification of the 2004 election results and then-President George W. Bush’s reelection. His fellow J6 Committee member, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), sought to challenge Trump’s certification in 2016. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) both praised the challenge organized by then-Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) in 2004.
The question is whether Smith has evidence that goes beyond such use of the same law by Trump and his supporters. The J6 Committee spent a huge amount of time and money to try to find a direct link of Trump to a violent conspiracy or other crimes. It failed to produce such direct evidence, despite its revelations of embarrassing and disturbing testimony on Trump’s reaction to the Capital riot.
Those hearings showed that the White House’s lawyers rejected the theories put forward by figures like Trump associate John Eastman. However, relying on bad advice or bad law is not a crime. President Joe Biden, like his predecessors, has been accused of knowing disregard of statutory and constitutional law, including repeated losses before the Supreme Court. We have never criminalized such interpretations.
While many of us rejected the Eastman arguments, Trump had a split among the lawyers advising him on that day. He listened to the wrong side — but proving that he clearly knew the arguments were invalid would be a difficult task for Smith.
Again, Smith may have acquired evidence that eluded the J6 Committee. We will have to see.
There also is the possibility that, despite the usual pattern of target letters leading to indictments, Smith could be doing his due diligence in seeking Trump’s appearance before a grand jury before closing out the case. Trump would be certifiably insane to take Smith up on such an offer. Yet the widespread expectation now is that Smith will indict Trump if there is any possible basis on which to do so in Washington.
A Washington trial would add pressure on Trump to seek a plea deal, but that seems unlikely to evolve. Not only could Trump be pardoned by a potential Republican president after 2024, he could grant himself a self-pardon if he won election to another presidential term.
We could learn some of these answers as early as next week, if there is an indictment. Smith gave Trump only four days to appear before the grand jury. After that, Smith must make a decision.
With a majority of voters already viewing earlier Trump indictments as politically motivated, Smith would need to make a case that is unassailable. That means it cannot be another McDonnell case built on some new “boundless interpretation” by Smith of federal law. If Mr. Smith goes to Washington this time, he needs to bring indisputable evidence and law to support new charges against Mr. Trump.
Jonathan Turley, an attorney, constitutional law scholar and legal analyst, is the Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.
14 thoughts on “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington — With a Possible New Indictment of Donald Trump ”
I remember Joe Biden standing in judgement of Richard Nixon on national television. Joe Biden, national scold of the Watergate era.
If the Democrats accuse you of something, it’s because they want to be guilty of the same thing.
“The J6 Committee spent a huge amount of time and money to try to find a direct link of Trump to a violent conspiracy or other crimes.”
For those if us who watched Trump’s speech and the storming of the Capitol immediately thereafter on television, such a direct link was plain for all to see. For those 1/6 defendants who said they stormed the Capitol because they understood that is what Trump wanted them to do, that was plain for all to see. For those of us who are watching Trump repeatedly say he would pardon all the 1/6 defendants if he is elected in 2024, it is plain for all to see.
Yes, there is an obvious link there, although Turley goes to great pains not to see it.
“ Smith also could be pursuing claims based on the Trump team’s effort to challenge the 2020 election’s certification, including the possible submission of an alternative slate of electors. That foundation also would be controversial, however.”
Those fake electors have already been indicted. There’s ample evidence to charge them and the connection to Trump.
“ Again, Smith may have acquired evidence that eluded the J6 Committee. We will have to see.”
Smith has been very thorough with his evidence. It’s more likely he has enough to convict on any one of the charges that he might apply to Trump.
All these indictments are the product of Trump’s own choices.
Professor Turley is trying to sow doubt early and often citing the D.C. jury pool. However he doesn’t mention the fact that judges in D.C. have experience and zero patience with Trump’s delay tactics in court. They won’t tolerate being jerked around by Trump’s legal protestations. They have learned quite a lot dealing with J6 defendants and their poor excuses. It’s more likely Trump will find himself facing jail time among all these indictments. One is certainly going to produce a guilty verdict and possibly prison or jail time.
Turley will defend Trump by claiming he’s too old for prison and could end up killing him. Bummer, that’s what happens when you break the law and are found guilty. He’s just a private citizen suffering the consequences of violating the law.
Typical leftist hater. Your comments are not constructive. Please move to Cuba with all your friends.
All of this, while the bribe money kept rolling in to the Bidens from China, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine. Nothing to see here…..
What bribe? What was exchanged? Evidence?
“Anonymous”, “What bribe? What was exchanged? Evidence?” Well when the DOJ won’t investigate it is hard to find evidence, HOWEVER, evidence is oozing out daily and only a fool or a paid partisan hack doesn’t see it.
Why does Biden end America’s energy production? Why does Biden support all of the green energy boondoggles that end up profiting China? Why does Biden keep the border open? Why does Biden not investigate the lab leak? Why did Biden say that China isn’t an enemy, they are just a competitor? Why does Biden let is run down our ammunition stocks just as China is gearing up to take Taiwan? Why does Biden gut our military by promoting trans foolishness for the services? Why does Biden’s military give trans members the right to opt out of deployment (LOOK IT UP)? Why does Biden spend us into bankruptcy? Why does Biden allow deadly drugs to pour over the border, drugs that gut our cities and enrich CHINA? Why does Biden sit still as China grows a navy that is larger than our own? As the 21st century moves on the battle will be a Pacific battle and the United States, A NAVAL POWER, is being surpassed by our greatest threat, why?
If you were going to plant a Manchurian Candidate in the WH to ruin America please point out that agent would do differently from what Joe Biden is doing.
The Russian Hoax was the previous biggest crime in US history….and no one went to jail.
So expect it to GET WORSE…a LOT WORSE! Fight while you can!
Dems HUNGER for Drugs, Insanity, Suicide, Illegals, crime and Fascism! Against Free Speech!
USSR Redshirts,
German Brownshirts,
Italy Blackshirts,
China Redshirts,
Globalists/US Democrats Rainbowshirts
SAME FASCISM!
Germans were GOOD people…well till..you know!
USA is basically Germany 1930…with Fascist Democrats being the BAD GUYS!
and to think GOP republicans GAVE criminal Democrats an unlimited Debt ceiling, just a MONTH ago!
Rule of Law is DEAD in America
This is all pretty obvious, the Biden Administration is attempting to use “the law” to interfere in the election. Jack Smith is a hatchet man who swings wildly and usually misses, but they’re hoping to stir up enough dust to obscure the fact that Biden is going to lose the election as long as Trump is the GOP candidate. All but the most diehard Democrats know this although some are still unwilling to admit it. There is NOTHING wrong with challenge an elections results nor is there anything wrong with protesting the result, including assembling on the mall in Washington. Granted, protestors made the mistake of entering the capitol although there is evidence they were invited in. Claiming there was an “armed insurrection” is a big stretch since there were no weapons present, just some Mace and a few other protective devices. The protestors weren’t flinging concrete-filled bottles and none of them carried firearms. If they wanted to stage an insurrection, they well could have and it would have not only been bloody, it would have been the start of civil war. It didn’t happen because they didn’t want it to, regardless of alleged “interceptions” of Email messages, etc. that could very well have been created by government sources. I am a 12-year decorated combat veteran and I must say that I am now ashamed of the country I once would have died for. The United States is on the verge of the Communist takeover Karl Marx hoped for a hundred and seventy-five years ago when he sent Joe Wedemeyer to the US to spread his Communist Manifesto. It almost worked then but it’s working now. The Democratic Party is now the Communist Party, USA and they are desperate to dominate and control America.
What a widespread but completely uncoordinated effort to prevent another Trump Presidency! They work now at such cross-purposes that it is no longer possible to find any consistency. The narrative is a scrambled mess. This is what the shotgun effect would look like if no actual shotgun were involved, just an assortment of mediocre BB guns sputtering at the same target. Their puny, lame-brained efforts will avail them naught.
All I smell is hatred punctuated with a big dollop of desperation.