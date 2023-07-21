“So Called” Journalism: NBC Calls the Two Respected IRS Veterans “So Called Whistleblowers”

When IRS supervisory special agent Greg Shapley and agent Joe Ziegler, testified this week, most honest observers were impressed by how they stuck to the details and the facts of their investigation. Even in friendly questioning, they refused to make judgments about motivations or conclusions. They were two of the most credible witnesses that I have seen on the hill. They were also the prototypical whistleblowers, civil servants who tried to raise concerns over special treatment and political interference internally and only came to Congress after all such efforts failed. They were then both allegedly retaliated against by the Biden Administration. Yet, in its coverage, NBC referred to the men as “so called whistleblowers.” That was not the disparaging description given other such witnesses, including figures in the Trump impeachment. They were just “whistleblowers” or “respected public servants.”
On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali discussed the new release of the 1023 form “to bolster these investigations that we saw them do earlier this week with IRS so-called whistleblowers about Hunter Biden.”
Figures like Joe Scarborough on MSNBC joined in the disparagement. In interviewing House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) who actually called the corruption investigation “dangerous,” Scarborough said “we have these so-called whistleblowers who are saying, yeah, we’re really angry … It’s just a clown show with these House Republicans, isn’t it?”
It was reminiscent of how Democrats attacked journalists who came forward to offer detailed records of censorship by the Biden Administration. Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-VI, the ranking member of the House Judiciary subcommittee, attacked the reporters appearing as witnesses as “so-called journalists” and said they were “a direct threat” to the safety of others by reporting the censorship story. Plaskett also later called for the possible arrest of Taibbi.
It is all part of an effort to attack the credibility of those who raise corruption or censorship. Even Special Counsel John Durham was warned by Rep. Steve Cohen that he would end up burning “at the bottom of a pyre” if he did not change his views of basis for the Russian collusion investigation.
I wrote years ago that the media had bought into the Biden spin of the corruption story to the point that they would have a difficult time acknowledging the growing evidence of influence peddling and special dealing. Even after Joe Biden’s discussions of Hunter’s deals were revealed, the media continued to deny it.
Now, when two classic and credible whistleblowers come forward at great personal and professional risk, the media has to tag them with a “so called” pejorative reference.
What is left is so-called journalism where readers are given shaded and shaped accounts to advance a particular political narrative. It has the hallmarks of a new type of state media, where journalists follow an agenda not by coercion but consent.
20 thoughts on ““So Called” Journalism: NBC Calls the Two Respected IRS Veterans “So Called Whistleblowers””
There once was a profession called journalism which practiced high art and informed the American public and was a significant pillar of our Republic. Now that amalgamation of yellow “journalists” and “muckrakers” have switched sides and became part of industry that they so often used to expose and denigrate. These “so called journalists’s” are a pox on the land. We need a total shutdown and reboot of the entire “so called profession”.
Maybe it is time to credential and license “journalists”. GASP! Just to think about it. Just think of a board of professional ethics and responsibility right up there next to the nursing board, medical board and dental board. You only are allowed so many libel complaints then you face the board with your license in peril.
Obviously that would be insane and break all rules of democracy and free speech but we can dream.
Maybe the legal profession should search for a good case to push to the SCOTUS to loosen the libels and slander rules so that “so called print and media journalists” are more easily brought to task. That might be more than just a dream. They are almost able to act without consequences (except Fox News).
Professor Turley,
FD-1023’s release by Grassley would have been a perfect time to at least feign a sense of political neutrality, but instead you focus on NBC’s TV commentary (note: Scarborough is opinion not news) and the reporter was offering her “analysis” which clearly ventures into opinion, not news) rather than the bigger picture which is the GOP’s release of unverified, raw intelligence.
When the steele dossier was released, Republicans attacked Democrats for the release of unverified raw intelligence, which was the correct position. Releasing unverified data, especially without context regarding the FBI’s evaluation of that data, is dangerous and does not (despite claims to the contrary) promote transparency. However, Grassley has done exactly that in releasing this document. Shameful hypocrisy.
But, no, let’s critique the addition of “so-called” in front of “whistleblower.” That’s definitely the main takeaway here.
Professor Turley didn’t say what you would have said. Boo hoo, cry me a river.
“Anonymous”, when Republicans “attacked” Democrats for release of the Steele Dossier it was because they were right, the Dossier was fraudulent. Now tell us one time where claims against Biden have been wrong as opposed to in all cases when the attacks on Trump have been wrong. Not ALL cases against Trump, just ALL of the Russian collusion attacks.
Whether anything is illegal or not, it is a truly sad day watching Democrats treat whistleblowers so shabbily. These two men came to Congress full well knowing their careers are over. That is bravery. Assuming they are telling the truth, it is even more appalling because it does nothing to create an atmosphere conducive to stand up for what is right.
I get it, it is political show and the Democrats are trying to protect their standard bearer. Yet. the first thing they do is demean the messenger. As naive as I must sound, does not the truth matter?
“… These two men came to Congress full well knowing their careers are over. …”
I’d Hire them in a heat beat ! ❤️ 🇺🇸
And MSM wonders why the public does not trust them. With so-called reporting we see they are nothing but DNC propaganda mouth piece.
I was in the truck the other day and tuned into NPR to see what so-called reporting by their so-called journalists. It was a piece attacking the movie Sound of Freedom. It was disgusting.
NBC is the worst or the worst. CNN is a joke, but NBC and MSNBC have been radically left wing for years and years.
It never ceases to amaze me how the media and the Democrats can overlook Biden and his corruption. I keep thinking the tipping point will arrive, new material emerges, new revelations shock the conscience and yet the party and the media keep denying what we all see with a level of shamelessness that sinks to new lows weekly.
Joe Scarborough calling the republicans a clown show precisely describes the Morning Joe
Boy, now that is the pot calling the kettle black! They “MSM” have known and do know what is going on. They are purposely deceiving the public.
One assumes that the revelations made by the highly credible IRS Special Agents and the allegations contained in the FBI 1023 would scare the hell out of every American . . . but apparently one would be wrong!
“…I wrote years ago that the media had bought into the Biden spin …”
The MEDIA owns it, and the “Spin” it puts on Other situations.
Can anyone tell me why 100 yr. old Henry Kissinger went to China to smooth out the feathers with XI, can anyone tell me why Janet Yellen went to China to smooth out the feathers with XI, can anyone tell me why Jamie Dimon went to China to smooth out the feathers with XI, ….
Because a certain U.S. Deep State’s proclivity have crossed every conceivable line. And the MEDIA has sidelined US with side-shows.
Wake Up – The “Administration” is not running the Show.
Many have speculated that perhaps progressives like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Susan Rice and the Squad are running the WH . . . but it might be far worse!
The regime media looks out for the regime. They are puppets reading a script that has been handed to them by the powers that be. That includes the Biden crime family, big Pharma, the government-censorship complex, and the government-military-industry war machine.
“Yet, in its coverage, NBC referred to the men as ‘so called whistleblowers’.”
I think most people have long ago given up expecting the MSM — particularly MSNBC’s big brother, NBC — to behave impartially. Speaking for myself, I’d be VERY surprise if they impartially presented the news.
So called journalists are calling others “so called” in an Orwellian level of projection.
Democrats naturally react like Dracula to sunlight especially if it shines on them and their corrupt practices…..nothing new under that kind of Sun!
Just what shall it take for the media to start reporting the truth?
Just what shall it take for the guilty to be brought before the Bar if Justice rather than be protected by the very people sworn to uphold the Law?
Congress is finally seeing some backbone….but exactly what can Congress do besides present the facts and pray that the DOJ will prosecute itself and admit to its corruption?
Maybe Ali Vitali should be referred to as a “so-called journalist” or “alleged” journalist. Or politicians as “alleged” representatives of the people from now on,,,from either party.
referred to as a “so-called journalist” or “alleged” journalist.
These people are propagandist. Cheerfully reading from a script of known lies. They don’t even believe the slop they are paid handsomely to deliver. I liken them to the original Cobert Show. Playing a fictional character, as they perform entertainment.
Leftist are just Evil. We only see a small part of it publicly. But, it’s systemic.
Romans 1:28-31
28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. 29 They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, 30 slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; 31 they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy.
You left out 1:18: They suppress the truth in unrighteousness.