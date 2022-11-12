“Your Words are Violence!”: Coulter Cancelled at Cornell

The Cornell Review reported a common tactic: protesters “seemed to be employing a chain tactic, beginning just as soon as the last heckler was removed, so as to continuously speak over Coulter.”
Joel Malina, vice president for University Relations at Cornell, told Campus Reform.“Eight college-age individuals were removed from the auditorium following Cornell protocols. All Cornell students among the disrupters will be referred for conduct violations.” He also apologized to Coulter.
Cornell is to be commended for its stance, particularly if it proceeds with appropriate sanctions for these students. The incident also shows the value of limiting these events to faculty and students of Cornell, who are subject to rules protecting free speech and open discourse on campus.
We have previously discussed the worrisome signs of a rising generation of censors in the country as leaders and writers embrace censorship and blacklisting. The latest chilling poll was released by 2021 College Free Speech Rankings after questioning a huge body of 37,000 students at 159 top-ranked U.S. colleges and universities. It found that sixty-six percent of college students think shouting down a speaker to stop them from speaking is a legitimate form of free speech. Another 23 percent believe violence can be used to cancel a speech. That is roughly one out of four supporting violence.
Faculty and editors are now actively supporting modern versions of book-burning with blacklists and bans for those with opposing political views. Others are supporting actual book burning. Columbia Journalism School Dean Steve Coll has denounced the “weaponization” of free speech, which appears to be the use of free speech by those on the right.
We discussed this issue with regard to a lawsuit against SUNY. It is also discussed in my recent law review article, Jonathan Turley, Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. We have seen how in universities (including state schools) this can turn into a type of “heckler’s veto” where speeches are cancelled in advance or terminated suddenly due to the disruption of protesters.
This has been an issue of contention with some academics who believe that free speech includes the right to silence others. Berkeley has been the focus of much concern over the use of a heckler’s veto on our campuses as violent protesters have succeeded in silencing speakers, including a speaker from the ACLU discussing free speech. Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and even student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech. At another University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
In the meantime, academics and deans have said that there is no free speech protection for offensive or “disingenuous” speech. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned after she made a single analogy to acting like a “slaveholder” as a self-criticism for failing to achieve equity and reparations for black faculty and students).
A few years ago, I debated NYU Professor Jeremy Waldron who is a leading voice for speech codes. Waldron insisted that shutting down speakers through heckling is a form of free speech. I disagree. It is the antithesis of free speech and the failure of schools to protect the exercise of free speech is the antithesis of higher education. In most schools, people are not allowed to disrupt events. They are escorted out of such events and told that they can protest outside of the events since others have a right to listen to opposing views. These disruptions however are often planned to continually interrupt speakers until the school authorities step in to cancel the event.
Recently, we have seen convocations and other important events disrupted by such protesters. Universities will have to take a stand or lose control over their campuses. Students who disrupt classes or events must be held accountable if we are to maintain open and free discourse on our campuses.
I’ve been reading a lot of ‘March For Our Lives’ David Hogg’s ‘Gen-Z’ yada yada on ‘Twitter’ these past 24 hours. Though I empathize deeply with him and others in our community who suffered the Stoneman-Douglas shooting, my take-away from his voluminous comments is that the purpose of their ‘movement’ apparently has goals far beyond those organizational stated publicly.. The residents in Florida’s 10th Congressional District just elected a former officer of that organization to their seat in D.C.,to succeed Val Demings. It is the MFOL’s intention to pursue this political line of action in the next cycle. If what we are reading here regarding Cornell is an example of what Hogg states as their pursuit of a more perfect world, then our Constitution, as presently constructed, is in peril from this lot. A revisiting of Communist China’s Cultural Revolution and its sequelae is in order. The citizenry of this nation should be aware. Though Maxwell Frost’s bio appears ‘interesting’ and appealing to many factions, he and those with whom he identifies, allies, and sympathizes, bears careful watching going forward.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maxwell_Frost
These violent mobsters who hijacked the speech are preventing ME from hearing what I chose to hear. That is not free speech. They are violating MY civil rights to hear what I choose. This is as much an affront to me than the speaker. Now, I am prevented from hearing even a recording of the event. I was not there, I’m not a lawyer, but if I was there, I would gladly join or file any class action civil rights suit against those removed from the room and charged with crimes. The only way to stop this is to make them suffer – serious jail time, financial fines, whatever the law can create to prevent this attack on our constitution.
Having that professor say that shutting down a speech through heckling is free speech is the most Orwellian thing I have heard in…3 days.
Expelling these idiots would end this garbage in one semester. These are the morons who leave campus to go throw soup on a Van Gogh and they need to be punished for these actions. Treat them as if they were at the Capitol on Jan 6th and we would see the end of it.
One more point: Wouldn’t you have thought that after Paul Pelosi got attacked that the DOJ or the locals would have stopped the protests at Justices homes? Er excuse me, conservative Justices homes.
The only speech they want to hear is their approved speech.
All others must be silenced.
At some point, they will resort to violence.
I used to think the idea of a civil war was an impossibility.
Now, I think it is inevitable.
These fascists want free speech as long as it is their version of free speech.
Cornell might just like Coulter, a woman who spends a great deal of her time trashing Trump.
INK (e.g.: Font) – Publish Your Views (in INK or Electronically in Font)
The Hecklers can not shout-out the INK. (indelible preferred)
It worked in the last Revolution, It will work in Today’s.
Our leading Educational institutions, working hard to keep students ignorantly of all, but the approved propaganda.
Afraid of being exposed to something different. Brings to mind a question. If they kids cant be exposed to anything outside the cultural silo, all those study abroad programs have to be cancelled.
The cuddled who will refuse to defend the nation, how very courageous of them to interrupt a speaker.
Comments about the KKK coming from democrats never make sense to me. The KKK is and was a Democratic Party institution so I don’t understand. Are they saying no you can’t join us on the left? Until the left is honest about who they are deep down and historically we will forever be at each other’s throats. Just like all of the current woke anti-white racism that rages on the left will someday be viewed for the bigotry that it is, it will become the next layer in the Democratic Party history of shame. They are still the racists but can’t see it.
The mystery of why Progressives want to cancel and deny our nation’s history . . . has been solved!
Typical progressive stupidity.
The fascists need to be punished by the school, and maybe expelled. This is ridiculous. They need to grow up, and face reality. This isn’t how you act in the real world. IF they can’t handle it, maybe they are too ignorant to go to college. Suspend them now.
Keep fighting the good fight Professor
Hear! Hear!